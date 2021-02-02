(2011)
Conway’s girls swam to victory while the boys finished second to Little Rock Catholic last weekend in the Central Arkansas Season Ending Invitational. The Lady Cats had 352 points to outdistance second-place Little Rock Central, 272. In the boys division, Conway accumulated 310 points to finish behind Catholic, 379. Winning individual events for Conway were: Jolyon Larson, boys 1-meter diving; and Tyler Crosson, boys 50 and 100 freestyle. The CHS girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Danielle Burnside, Sydney Stoner, Marina Pearson and Jenny Courtway also finished first.
Central Baptist College avenged an earlier defeat to Lindenwood University with a 90-87 victory at Reddin Fieldhouse. The game featured 11 lead changes and six ties. CBC was led in scoring by Gavin McDaniel with 22 points. Dane Lottner finished with 19 on 6-of-10 from the field. Senior Gerry Allen had 17 points and six assists.
(1996)
A few years ago, community service projects entailed hammers, nails and a few buckets of paint. For students in the Greenbrier Service Institute, those projects now involve computers. The students in the GIS recently worked on the school’s Geographical Information Systems (GIS) computers. Projects on the screens involved landscaping for the new primary school and three-dimensional blueprints of the high school greenhouse.
James A. and Valrie C. Fason of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday at a gathering at the Davis Street home of their daughter, Terry Clifton. The couple was married Feb. 2, 1946, by Justice of the Peace E.B. Quick at Royal in El Paso. Mr. Fason was born Nov. 16, 1927, in El Paso, a son of the late Luther A. and Gladys B. Fason. He is a retired welder. Mrs. Fason was born Dec. 7, 1927, in El Paso, a daughter of Grace Shelby of Conway and the late Clea Shelby. She is a retired homemaker. They also have a son, Jerry Fason of Conway, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
(1971)
William Daniel Ketcheside, baker, retired grocer and one of Faulkner County’s most influential citizens, died early Feb. 1, 1971, at Memorial Hospital. His death came one day after his 78th birthday. Mr. Ketcheside’s varied career included school teaching, the wholesale grocery business, banking and politics. He was one of the organizers of First State Bank & Trust Co., and had two periods of service in the Arkansas General Assembly. He was a member of First Baptist Church, and Green Grove Lodge No. 107, Free and Accepted Masons, and was also a veteran of World War I.
Mr. and Mrs. Rick Kersey returned to Fayetteville after visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Kersey, in Conway. While here, Rick Kersey was a guest speaker at a religious emphasis meeting at State College of Arkansas. Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Kersey and children of Seminole, Okla., also visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Kersey, and his brother, Joe, recently. The Eddie Kersey family also visited Mrs. Kersey’s mother, Mrs. Maxine Brady, and sister, Miss Debbie Brady, in Vilonia during the weekend.
