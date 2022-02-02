10 Years Ago
(2012)
Final spring enrollment numbers set another record at Central Baptist College, with 803 students, an 18 percent increase over 2011. The Professional Adult College Education and Online Studies programs account for 289 students enrolled. Fall enrollment stood at 858, also a record. Spring enrollment is historically lower than the fall numbers.
The University of Central Arkansas Bears golfers finished in a tie for seventh place at the Arizona Collegiate played at Arizona National. The Bears shot a third round 287, their best round of the tournament, and finished with an 883 total. Arizona won the tournament with an 835. New Mexico was third, followed by Pepperdine, Campbell, Texas El Paso and UC Irvine.
Ron Spradlin was pictured holding a 7-pound turnip he grew in his garden. Spradlin said he is an organic gardener and does not use any chemicals to encourage growth in his garden.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Sandra Hardage was elected director of the commission on program management during a meeting of the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education (AAACE). She was elected into office in November at the national meeting in North Carolina. She is coordinator for the office of Adult Learning Technology on Caldwell Street.
Edwin “Buddy” and Jeane Acklin of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Feb. 8 at Harlan Park Baptist Church. The Acklins were married Feb. 8, 1947, at Eudora (Chicot County). Mr. Acklin was born Sept. 17, 1928, at the Acklin Gap community, a son of the late Clyde and Thelma Acklin of Conway. Mrs. Acklin was born Oct. 1, 1926, Oakdale, La., a daughter of Richard and Iris Miley of Conway. The Acklins have three children, Joan Evens, James “Sonny” Acklin and John Acklin. They have seven granddaughters and two great-grandsons. Mrs. Acklin is a homemaker and Mr. Acklin is a retired heavy equipment operator and retired from the Veterans Administration hospital.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Dave H. Ward were in Hot Springs last weekend to attend the Arkansas Bus and Truck Association convention.
Two men have been charged with grand larceny in connection with the theft of parking meters in Conway. The pair is accused of the theft of four or five meters, which were removed from downtown streets in December. One of the meters was found in a wooded area off Meadowlake Road in northwestern Conway. The other meters are believed to have been submerged in a pond off Highway 60 West. The meters are valued at between $85 and $150 each.
Gold Creek Mundo, 1971 Arkansas State United Kennel Club show champion, retained the title at the 1972 bench show at Knobel. Muno, owned by James B. Skinner of Conway, is also Champion Coonhound of the Arkansas Coon Hunters Association.
