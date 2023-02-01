By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The Conway Human Development Center recently received its fifth three-year accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. This is a distinction that places not only a gold star on the entire campus, but also gives it a reputation as one of the top centers for programs and housing for those adults who need supervised care.
The Mayflower girls romped to a 50-22 basketball victory over Episcopal Collegiate. Jessica Webb led the Lady Eagles with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Raegan Bartlett had 11 points. Tierra Lasker and LonJanse Wyatt both had six points each. In junior girls, the Lady Eagles beat Episcopal, 42-22. Tori Lasker led with 12 points. Ali York had nine points. Tristen Lasker added eight points. Emily Hampton had seven points.
(1998)
Bob McCormack, vice president of the board of the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas, was pictured in the newspaper reading a plaque to be presented to Roger Lewis during a recent meeting of the organization. Lewis is the founding president of the Women’s Shelter and was instrumental in getting the shelter organized and funded.
Faulkner County participated in “Trees Across Arkansas,” a display of Christmas trees representing the state’s 75 counties at the State Capitol. Among those decorating the tree were Sara Hinchey, Malia Hinchey, Erin Beacham and Stephen Hinchey. The trees were displayed along the front walk of the State Capitol until Jan. 5. Seventy-one of the 75 Arkansas counties sent people from their communities to decorate the trees.
(1973)
Holiday guests of Mrs. Rubye Boydston were Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Boydston Jr. of Indianapolis, Ind., Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Boydston and children, Sherrie and Eddie, of Pine Bluff, and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Paladino and son, Ricky and Scotty, of St. Louis.
Dr. and Mrs. R.L. Claude Jr. and children of Charlottsville, Va., recently visited their parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Stapleton of Conway and the Rev. and Mrs. R.L. Claude in Morrilton.
Mary Katherine Flanagin, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. J.H. Flanagin Jr., spent a week at Tuckerman (Jackson County) with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. F.F. Bush.
Dr. and Mrs. Doyle Baldridge and Susan of Shreveport, La., were guests of their parents and grandparents, Mrs. W.C. Ferguson and Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Baldridge.
Lt. and Mrs. W.A. Hubbard and daughter, Jenny, of Little Rock Air Force Base visited Mrs. Hubbard’s grandparents, Mrs. W.C. Ferguson and Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Baldridge during the holidays.
