(2011)
The Conway Symphony Orchestra provided the Brahms and Cao Jin, soprano soloist from East China Normal University in Shanghai, provided the Beauty at the orchestra’s Saturday night concert at the University of Central Arkansas. Titled “Beauty and the Brahms,” the concert also featured Jian-Min Wang playing the 18-string Chinese zither, the Guzheng. Jin sang “Der Holle Rache” from the Magic Flute, “Vilja’s Song” from the Merry Widow, and “I Love You China,” which was said to be the equivalent of “America the Beautiful.” The concert closed with Brahm’s Symphony No. 2.
Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow announced at a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday that the school would kick off its capital campaign for growth and improvements with a $5 million head start. He said the “transformational” gift from an anonymous couple was the largest single donor commitment in the school’s 60 years.
(1996)
Fletcher and Ruth Lee Gault of Greenbrier were married 50 years ago on Feb. 16, 1946. They will be honored at a reception March 24 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Wooster. Hosting the celebration will be their children and families: Aaron Gault of Conway, Ruby and Benjamin Walker of Springfield, Ohio, and Travis Miller of Arlington, Texas. Also hosting with be their foster daughter and family, Bettye and Jerry Williams of Los Angeles. Mr. and Mrs. Gault have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ewell B. Sowell and Mildred Richards Sowell of Vilonia will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Feb. 25. They were married Feb. 23, 1946. Mr. Sowell was born Nov. 17, 1915, at Vilonia, a son of the late John and Birdie Sowell and the late Jewell Sowell. He is a retired sheet metal worker and a retired self-employed truck driver. Mrs. Sowell was born June 13, 1924, at McRae, a daughter of the late John and Annie Dillard McElroy Richards. She is retired from Kimberly-Clark Corp. They have two sons and three grandchildren.
(1971)
Four Conway High School musicians have been named to all-state groups, according to Russell Langston, band director. They are Jackie Brown, alto saxophone; L.C. Corbitt Jr., tuba; Alice Piggee, clarinet; and Jann Duvall, violin. Miss Brown, a junior, was named to the all-state first band for the second consecutive year. Corbitt, a senior, also was named to the first band. Miss Piggee and Miss Duvall were named to the all-state orchestra, the latter for the second year. Miss Piggee is a 10th-grader and Miss Duvall is a junior.
The Ealy triplets called at the Faulkner County Selective Service Office this week to register for the draft. They are Wilbur Lee, Dwight D. and Harmon G. Ealy. The triplets, who reached their 18th birthday on Feb. 9, live at Damascus and attend Guy-Perkins High School. Mrs. Violet Oldham, who registered the young men, said records in her office did not reflect triplets had ever registered in Faulkner County. Parents of the Ealys are Mr. and Mrs. Hillard D. Ealy.
