By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Freshman guard Caitlin Kriesel-Bigler tied the school record with eight 3-pointers made and the Warriors tied the mark with 14 as the Hendrix College women’s basketball team defeated Oglethorpe University, 78-73, in Southern Athletic Association action. Kriesel-Bigler, from Austin, Texas, went 8-of-14 from outside, tying Casey Collins’ mark set against University of the Ozark on Jan. 6, 1996. The Warriors shot 58.3 percent (14-of-24), the third best percentage in school history. The 14 3-pointers tied the school record set against Millsaps on Jan. 16, 2000.
Hayden Long scored 20 points in leading Guy-Perkins boys (20-12, 11-5) to a 71-57 victory over Kipp Delta. Dustin and Justin Tims added 17 for the Thunderbirds. Tim Campbell had 10 points.
(1998)
Bud Harper of Conway was recently appointed to the Pine Bluff Arsenal Citizens’ Advisory Committee by Gov. Mike Huckabee. Harper, who replaces Joe Dillard, will have his term length determined by the drawing of lots. He is director of the state Office of Emergency Services.
Two Conway players have been named for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association’s All-Star football games this summer. Defensive back Terrance Fuller and linebacker Jason Grummer will play in the game this summer. Fuller, who is 5-10 and weighs 170 pounds, signed with Arkansas State University. Grummer, 6-4 and 225, signed with the University of Central Arkansas. The game will be held Saturday, Aug. 1.
(1973)
Thomas G. Wilson, county savings bond chairman, reported that sales of Series E and H savings bonds in December amounted to $25,220, for a total of $414,564, exceeding the county’s goal at 112.8 percent. This compares with $357,188 bought in 1971. Series E bonds of $27.5 million were sold in the state of Arkansas, the highest since 1950.
New officers have been elected for the Conway chapter of the Arkansas Association of Retired Persons. They are John McNutt, president; Mrs. Eva McGuire, second vice president; Mrs. Grace Johnson, secretary; Byron Anderson and Mrs. Alice Alsip, executive board; and Elmer E. Parette of Morrilton, treasurer.
Casting will begin soon for roles in the pageant that will be a major feature of Faulkner County and Conway’s centennial observance set April 25 through May 5. Glen Irby, owner of Glen Irby Studio of Dance, is director and choreographer for the pageant, which will have a cast of 175, all residents of Faulkner County. The pageant will be made up of a number of scenes which together will depict the history of the county. They will feature authentic characters from Faulkner County’s past, and each scene will be a mixture of historical fact and humor.
