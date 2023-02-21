10 years ago
Three employees at the Conway Human Development Center have completed several years of service. Wendy Masker has completed 26 years of service. She began employment in 1987 as an LPN and currently works on the Individual Assistance Team. Masker and her husband, Bud, reside in Greenbrier, and they have three children and six grandchildren. Bruce Allen has completed 30 years of service. He began in the direct care field, advanced to Habilitation Instructor I and II, and is currently employed as a DDS Program Coordinator on the Total Care Team. Allen and his wife, Gina, reside in Conway. Janie Johnson has completed 35 years of service. She began in the direct care field, is currently a DHS Program Specialist in the social services field and works on the Intensive Training Team. She resides in Houston.
25 years ago
Casey Sledge, Samantha Kelley, Megan Reddig and Corey Smith were pictured gathering the goodies they received for being High Five card recipients for the second nine-week grading period at Conway High School. The Renaissance Student incentive program is manned by parent volunteers and rewards students for making good grades by entering them in drawings and giving them cards that earn discounts at various businesses. The High Five students raised their overall grade-point average at least a half of a point since the first nine weeks. High Fives not pictured were David McFadden and Jason Kimbrow.
Donna Foss has been appointed chairman of the mathematics department at the University of Central Arkansas after serving as interim chairman for the past year and a half. She has served as interim chairman since the mathematics and computer science became separate departments. She has been a member of the UCA faculty since 1980.
50 years ago
Millage increases will be sought by three of seven Faulkner County districts in the annual statewide school elections on March 13. Enola, now at 50 mills, is seeking an additional 10 mills. The Vilonia district is proposing its 46-mill levy be raised 5 mills. Guy-Perkins is asking for a 5-mill increase, which would raise its level from 50 to 55. If approved by school district patrons, the new rate at Enola of 60 mills would become the highest in the county, surpassing Conway’s present 56. Vilonia and Enola intend to use the increases for construction programs. Guy-Perkins plans to use the increase for maintenance and operations.
New officers of the Faulkner County United Fund were named at a recent meeting. They are B.J Daugherty, president; A.J. Hambuchen Jr., first vice president; Mrs. Betty Dunaway, second vice president; Mrs. E.O. Christopher, secretary; and Harold Eidson, treasurer. New members of the board are Pete McFadden, Laman Cato, Jim Lloyd, Earl Reddinger, Jean Moore, Matt Ryan and Bill Patrick.
Mrs. O.B. Duran and Mrs. David Mills visited their mother, Mrs. J.L. Dunn, who is 99, at the home of their sister, Mrs. Hope Johnson, in Searcy.
