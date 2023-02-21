10 years ago

Three employees at the Conway Human Development Center have completed several years of service. Wendy Masker has completed 26 years of service. She began employment in 1987 as an LPN and currently works on the Individual Assistance Team. Masker and her husband, Bud, reside in Greenbrier, and they have three children and six grandchildren. Bruce Allen has completed 30 years of service. He began in the direct care field, advanced to Habilitation Instructor I and II, and is currently employed as a DDS Program Coordinator on the Total Care Team. Allen and his wife, Gina, reside in Conway. Janie Johnson has completed 35 years of service. She began in the direct care field, is currently a DHS Program Specialist in the social services field and works on the Intensive Training Team. She resides in Houston.

