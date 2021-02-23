(2011)
Artist Christopher Janney returned to the Hendrix College campus this week to supervise the installation of “Harmonic Pass: Hendrix,” an original architectural and artistic work in the Harkrider underpass. Students have voted to call it “The Grotto.” The work was underwritten by an anonymous donor and the senior class gift of the class of 2010. Within each of the underpass’ two tunnels there are 10 touch sensors, five audio speakers, and 17 full-color computer-controlled LED lights. Each tunnel will feature a group of harmonic tones, which harmonize in the middle opening of the pass.
The University of Central Arkansas baseball team swept a season-opening series with a 16-13 victory over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in the finale at Bear Stadium. The Bears (3-0) were outhit by the Cougars (0-3) 20-14, but took advantage of nine walks and four hit batters.
(1996)
The Conway Adult Education Center is experiencing record-breaking growth in the number of students served this year and in the number of General Equivalency Diploma graduates. In response, the center is planning several visits by the GED examiner. The visits are open for testing and enrolling new students. The center is making every attempt to stay abreast of the needs of the people, communities and industries in Faulkner County and Central Arkansas.
Kindergartners in Becky Ellis’ class at Ellen Smith Elementary are learning about friendship and reading through their book buddies, the third-graders in Eddie Morris’ class. Each Wednesday, for about 25 minutes, the third-graders trundle down the halls to the kindergarten wing, find their buddies and settle down with a book. They spread out all over the room – on a rug, at a table or in the reading corner. Other Book Buddy programs involve fifth-grade classes.
(1971)
Mrs. Frank E. Robins III and daughter, Laura, visited their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl O’Neal, in Hope during the weekend.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Beazley were their daughter, Mrs. Henry Ragar, Mr. Ragar and children, Wendy and Susan, of DeQueen.
Col. Sam R. Adkisson returned to Travis Air Force Base, Calif., after spending a few days with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam R. Adkisson. Col. Adkisson, a dentist, has been in the Air Force for 19 years.
Mrs. Fred Hobbs returned home Sunday after spending two months with her daughter, Mrs. Jane Duggan, and children in Brunswick, Maine.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Wilson and sons, Lane and Lyle, of Tulsa, Okla., have been guests of her mother, Mrs. Tom Craig. Mr. and Mrs. Wilson were in Cabot this morning to attend the funeral for his grandmother, Mrs. Ernest Beadle.
