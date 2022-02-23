(2012)
Sydney Haldeman, a freshman swimmer from Conway, was pictured swimming at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference swim meet at Rockwall, Texas. Haldeman, who swam in several events, had the Warriors’ highest finish in the meet, placing third in the 200 backstroke.
The winners of the Mount Vernon-Enola 2011-12 elementary spelling bee have been announced. Lincoln Collins, son of Kyla Collins, won first place. Tied for second place were Teagen Hyde, son of Ricky and Jennifer Hyde, and Joshua Leggett, son of Jeb and Tracie Leggett. Lincoln will compete in the Faulkner County Spelling Bee later this month.
Girl Scout volunteers off loaded 88,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies at the Selby-Ross National Guard Armory. The cookies represent at 10 percent increase in orders from last year, and it took two tractor-trailer rigs to deliver.
(1997)
Dovie and Henry Burgess have been married a lifetime – 77 years! They were honored by family, employees and fellow residents of St. Andrews Place nursing home where they have lived since January. Mr. and Mrs. Burgess were married Feb. 20, 1920. He turned 97 on Jan. 8 and she turned 95 on Feb. 17. They were both born near Heber Springs. They have three children, son Milburn Burgess, and daughter, Nona Ford, both of Wooster, and son Ray Burgess of Amarillo, Texas. They have eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Mr. Burgess farmed for most of his life at Wooster, and they resided in Arkansas for most of their life. During the Depression years, they left the state to look for work.
Members of the 1997 class of the Faulkner County Leadership Institute recently met with Gov. Mike Huckabee during their trip to the state Capitol. The class visited legislative committee meetings, House and Senate sessions and talked with the county’s representatives.
(1972)
If an old adage holds true, spring can’t be far away. Patt Clark, a 16-year-old Conway High School junior, reported seeing two martins flying in the Meadowbrook subdivision neighborhood on Friday. Young Clark said the birds probably were “scouts.” He identified them as males by their markings. Arrival of martins often means an early spring. Clark is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Clark.
Menifee captured the Area 9-B senior boys title by defeating Mayflower at Reddin Gymnasium on Saturday. Team members are Cedric Byrd, Elijah Everette, L. Criswell, Melvin Turner, Gary Heaggans, Rickey Strickland, David Switzer, Percell Higgins, Raymond Heaggans, Charles Hood, Ronald Williams and Leonard McKindra. The coach is E.L. Boone.
Mr. and Mrs. James Edwards arrived by plane from Flint, Mich., to attend the Irby family reunion held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh A. Irby. Mrs. Edwards is the former Ivie Irby.
