By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Mayflower’s boys used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter on the way to a 51-47 victory over Fountain Lake. Drew Duncan led the Eagles (15-5, 10-4) with 16 points, including sparking the late run with a 3-pointer with 2:30 left. Dane Richardson added 13 points for the Eagles and J.P. Perry had 10.
Real estate sales associates Tracy Tidwell and George Heintzen with ERA Henley Real Estate in Conway have received the “Agent Team Production” award, ranking in the top 15 nationwide from global real estate leader ERA Franchise Systems for their production performance in total residential units closed. With more than 76 in residential units closed, they have achieved outstanding results through teamwork.
(1998)
Justin McAllister, son of Gary and Mary Allen McAllister, and Alison Murphy, daughter of Sherry Murphy, were co-winners of the Ida Burns Elementary School fifth-grade Spelling Bee held Jan. 30. They will compete on the county level on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Conway Public Schools Auditorium.
Tara Graddy Simmons, a 1994 graduate of Conway High School and a daughter of Larry and Nancy Graddy, both of Conway, was a member of the University of Kentucky cheerleading squad which recently won its fourth consecutive national championship. Southeastern Conference schools captured the top three spots.
(1973)
Vilonia’s 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow is Donna Robinson. She was selected by score in a written knowledge and attitude examination taken by senior girls in December. Miss Robinson received a specially designed award from General Mills, sponsor of the annual Betty Crocker Search for American Homemakers of Tomorrow. In addition, Donna remains eligible for state and national honors. Miss Robinson is a daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Don Robinson of Vilonia. She is an active member of the Vilonia Beta Club, Future Homemakers of America, Student Christian Organization, and treasurer of the senior class.
Mr. and Mrs. George L. Thomas of Greenville, Miss., were weekend guests of her sister, Mrs. H.J. Phillips, and Mr. Phillips. Mrs. Thomas is the former Mae Brazear.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Early Jr., and Mrs. O.B. Duran were Mr. and Mrs. David Sone and children, Stanley, Becky and Betsy of Dallas, Texas; Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Stanley of Fort Worth, Texas; and Mrs. Edna Markham of Van Buren. Friday guests were Mrs. David Mills, Mrs. Edward Gary, Mrs. Mason Pipkin, and Mrs. Maurice Pipkin of Sherrill.
