(2011)
The Conway City Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday on a plan to divvy up street funds, with the majority of the money going to two major projects and the rest to be divided among the four wards. The major street improvement projects are Donaghey Avenue from Tyler to Prince for $550,000, and Main Street from Front to Harkrider for $100,000.
Geologists placed additional seismic monitors on loan from the U.S. Geological Survey in the Greenbrier area in an attempt to more accurately monitor the region’s seismicity. Scott Ausbrooks, a geohazard supervisor for the Arkansas Geological Survey, said the equipment was installed at the northwest corner of Greenbrier, just south of current activity.
Marion “Bud” and Freddie Carter will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a reception Sunday at Blackwell Missionary Baptist Church. The couple was married March 1, 1941, in Atkins. Mrs. Carter, the former Freddie Clark, worked at Levi. Mr. Carter is a retired farmer. They have a son, Larry Carter of Atkins, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
(1996)
Six members of Beta Sigma Phi sorority were named Valentine queen of their Beta Sigma Phi chapter during a ceremony at the Valentine Ball. The ball featured a Western theme. Queens were Kathy Davis, Betsy McClendon, Lynne Pledger, Sarah Shaw, Sharon Tharp, and Linda White.
Rockwell Frank “Rock” Jones has been named vice president of enrollment and dean of admissions and financial aid at Hendrix College. Jones, the chaplain of the college, has been the interim director of admissions since January. He will continue his duties as chaplain. Jones graduated from Hendrix with honors, receiving the college’s first President’s Medal as outstanding student in 1990.
Damascus Mayor John “Buck” McGinty was pictured dropping a flaming mortgage into a trash can outside Damascus City Hall. The ceremony was held to celebrate the note for city hall being paid off. The mayor said this is the first time the city’s town hall has been completely paid off.
(1971)
Head markers on 16 graves were overturned Saturday night at Oak Grove Cemetery. None of the stones were broken, but replacing the stones on their bases is estimated to cost about $75.
The Mayflower Eagles put on a fourth-quarter scoring spree to overtake the Mount Vernon Bluejays and win the Area 9 senior boys tournament, 76-69, at Reddin Fieldhouse . Mayflower produced a well-balanced attack to offset a 27-point performance by Mount Vernon’s Steve Hawkins, who was named the tournament’s outstanding player for the second year in a row. Five Mayflower players hit double figures. They are Theardis Stubbs, 22 points, Larry Bynum, 16, Roger Gentry, 15, Ronnie Rowlett, 12, and Johnny Bynum, 10.
