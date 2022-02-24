10 Years Ago
(2012)
Hendrix College senior center Nick Heathscott was named to the Capital One Men’s Basketball Academic All-America Third Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Heathscott is the fifth student-athlete in Hendrix history to be selected to an Academic All-America team. Heathscott, a former all-stater from St. Joseph, was the Warriors’ second-leading scorer and rebounder with 13.3 points and 5.9 rebound per game.
The CHS-SkillsUSA students decided to show their appreciation to the Conway Police Department by providing breakfast and snacks on Valentine’s Day. “We all recognize and appreciate the dedication these officers have made to keep our community a safe place,” said teacher Shannon Thorn.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Mike Wallace of Faulkner County Farm Bureau Insurance Companies was recently honored for his outstanding achievements in 1996. Wallace was named the No. 1 paid Life Application producer an as Life Insurance Agent of the Year for the Northwest District.
Greg Collett of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home was recognized as the 1996 Agent of the Year by Citizens Fidelity Insurance Co. during ceremonies held as part of the company’s annual awards luncheon. Collett was also recognized with the 1996 Persistency Awards.
Bobby Nadboralski of Conway recently graduated from Trans-States Lines (TSL) Truck Driving Training School at Arkansas State University-Beebe/Newport. In addition to graduating, Nadboralski was a member of TSL’s second graduating class through this program.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Mrs. D.C. Shapard and Mrs. Wilbur Payne of Oklahoma City, Okla., were guests of Mrs. Shapard’s mother, Mrs. E.S. Jennings, and her sister, Miss Mary Jennings. Mrs. Jennings was honored at a dinner at Ramada Inn for her 91st birthday.
Mrs. Eva Castleberry returned from Fairbanks, Alaska, where she visited her son, Jimmy H. Bailey, Mrs. Bailey and daughter, Rhonda Kay. En route home she visited friends in Phoenix, Ariz., Denver, Colo., and Dallas, Texas. Mrs. Castleberry was away two months. She made the trip by plane.
Melissa Montgomery and Sheri Rea, 13-year-old seventh graders at Conway Junior High School, were pictured with some of the 21 trophies they won last week in the annual spring twirling contest sponsored by the Jackson Baton Mothers Club in Jackson, Tenn. Miss Montgomery is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Montgomery, and Miss Rea is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rea. About 250 girls competed for the awards.
Mr. and Mrs. John Harper returned Wednesday from a five-day vacation in Mexico.
