By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Gov. Mike Beebe appointed Bill Reid to the Arkansas Manufactured Home Commission, replacing Greg Sanson. Reid’s term expires Sept. 1, 2017.
Ruben and Laverne Goss celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on Feb. 9. The couple was married Feb. 9, 1944, at Saltillo by the late Rev. A.C. Bolding. Mr. Goss served nine years in the U.S. Army during World War II and Korea. He also served 20 years with the Conway Police Department, nine years as police chief, and 10 years as county clerk in the Faulkner County Clerk’s Office. Mrs. Goss worked at Tuff Nut Manufacturing plant, the Shoe Factory in Conway and Baldwin Piano Company. They have four children, Richard of North Little Rock, Terri Bartley of Conway, and Randy and Robert Goss, both of the home. They also have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(1998)
The University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears knocked Delta State off one mountaintop while ascending another at the Farris Center. The Sugar Bears got a jump start from about every player in the lineup and met every challenge with fervor in a 77-66 victory over 25th-ranked Delta State. It was a victory the Sugar Bears had to have to keep their postseason hopes alive, despite a strong record. It was the first victory ever for the Sugar Bears over the Lady Statesmen at the Farris Center.
Conway Corp. Chief Executive Officer Bill Hegeman recently announced that he is retiring, effective Tuesday, March 31. The Conway Corp. Board of Directors unanimously named Chief Operating Officer Ritchie Arnold to succeed Hegeman, who will serve as a consultant for the utility for the next year. Hegeman, 62, has been in the current position for almost seven years, serving four years as assistant general manager and, prior to that, 21 years as manager of finance and accounting.
(1973)
Thomas J. Nabholz and Dick Turner of Nabholz Supply Co. Inc. recently attended a district management seminar in Memphis, Tenn. The seminar was conducted by Hardware Wholesalers Inc. of Fort Wayne, Ind. HWI distributes lumber, building materials and hardware. Included in the daylong seminar was the presentation of the home center concept; new retail training and employee evaluation aids; and discussion of a new computerized accounting system.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Morse are her sister, Mrs. Fred W. Schwendimann, and the Rev. Schwendimann of Oak Grove, La.
