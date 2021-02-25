By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
While some tough decisions may be coming for a few Vilonia High School students, school officials still see positives from the recently passed changes in scheduling. The school board supported changes brought up by Superintendent Frank Mitchell to the high school’s “4-by-4” block schedule, which had been in place since the 1994-95 school year. The changes involve class times, allowing for five blocks and moving band an athletics to be in the same block.
After four years with no hope of postseason play during the school’s NCAA Division I reclassification period, Central Arkansas put an end to its long wait, securing a berth in the Southland Conference tournament in its first year eligible by defeating Nicholls 68-53 in Thibodaux, La. “It’s an unbelievably great honor,” said UCA coach Matt Daniel. “This team just accomplished something that can never be erased.”
(1996)
Three Faulkner County properties are among nine in the state under consideration for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. Under consideration are the Young Memorial at Hendrix College; the O.L. Dunaway house at 902 Center St.; and the D.O. Harton house at 607 Davis St. The state review board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will consider the properties for nomination on March 6.
Alana Merritt of Springhill was the winner in a Valentine’s Day essay contest sponsored by Greenbrier Florist. Contestants had to answer the question, “Why my Valentine deserves flowers and chocolates.” Ms. Merritt wrote an essay about her great-grandmother, Della Morgan of Guy. In addition to chocolate and flowers, Ms. Merritt was presented a frame copy of her winning entry. A total of 92 entries were received.
(1971)
J.E. Loveless of the Loveless Tractor Co. has earned a merchandise award worth $1,000 in recognition of his dealership’s outstanding performance in a national sales contest. The award is one of 242 to Ford tractor dealers for sales achievements in a three-month “Sales Track Down” contest.
After 30 years of service, most of it as a volunteer, Mrs. Elmer Fiddler is retiring from Red Cross work. Her resignation as executive secretary of the Faulkner County chapter of the Red Cross will become effective April 1. Mrs. Fiddler has served as executive secretary for four years, and it is the only part of the 30 years during which she was a paid worker. She began her work with Red Cross as a volunteer in 1941.
A breakdown of the distribution of President Nixon’s revenue-sharing program has been released, showing that Conway would receive $198,855 and Faulkner County would receive $51,504. The total for Arkansas is $43,028,222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.