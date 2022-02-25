(2012)
Conway banker Margaret Smith’s idea of publishing a benefit cookbook ignited quite an effort. The result: First Security Bancorp presented a check for $25,000 to the Arkansas Foodbank. Smith’s project, the “What’s Cookin’ at First Security” cookbook, features more than 1,900 recipes contributed by employees and customers. It took only four weeks during the holidays to sell all 5,000 cookbooks at $16 each.
The University of Central Arkansas got eight strong innings from Jeffery Enloe and four RBI each from Blake Roberts and Travis Snider to down SIU-Edwardsville 9-2 in non-conference action at Bear Stadium. Enloe, a junior left-hander, struck out 7 and allowed 7 hits and 2 earned runs. Roberts, a senior third baseman, went 3 for 5, and Snider, a senior catcher, went 2 for 5 with a three-run homerun.
(1997)
Five of Arkansas’ most talented and decorated athletes of yesteryear were inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, including Conway native Willis Watkins. One of the top amateur golfers in the state for 45 years, Watkins won 93 tournaments in his storied amateur career, and was the Arkansas stroke play champion in 1972 and seniors champion in 1982 and 1983. Twice he represented the state in the USGA Amateur Seniors Championship, and he has won the Conway Country Club Championship 29 times. He was a charter member of the Conway High School golf team in the late 1930s.
Vilonia won the 5AA-North tournament on Friday with a 40-32 win over Bald Knob. The Eagles (18-4) did not lose a game after Christmas, winning 13 straight games. Brad Cowger led Vilonia with 11 points and nine rebounds. Charlie Roller and Josh Hardin each scored 8, and Jason Lee added 7.
(1972)
Weekend guests of Dr. and Mrs. B.A. Lewis were their daughter, Mrs. Pat Lea, Mr. Lea and children, Laura and Melissa, of Sikeston, Mo., and their son-in-law, David Craft of Magnolia, who was returning home from a trip to Louisville, Ky.
Work night for Faulkner County Saddle Club members will be held Thursday at the arena at the YBMA Fairgrounds. Jim Sutterfield, club president, asked members to bring work gloves. The east bleachers are to be moved in preparation for construction of a new section of stands.
City police went to a Prince Street home in response to a call from a woman who said she had seen a nude man standing on the porch. The responding officers said the man was naked and standing at the door as they alighted from the police car, but he was putting on his trousers when they entered the house. The man was a 25-year-old nursing student at State College of Arkansas. He told officers that he usually disrobed while studying because it allowed him to relax.
