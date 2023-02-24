Debra Robinson, executive director of the Faulkner County Senior Citizens Program, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association. She explained the services and programs available at the six centers in Faulkner County. As a result of the comprehensive services offered at the Conway Center, the following name change has occurred – Conway Senior Wellness and Activity Center.
The Faulkner County Falcons homeschool boys basketball team recently hosted Senior Night at Central Baptist College. Senior players honored with their parents were Carter Mayo, son of Joey and Lisa Mayo; Hadan Phillips, son of Ricky and Chrysta Phillips; Grant Ragland, son of Kevin and Kim Ragland; Isaac Stanton, son of Mike and Denise Stanton; and Trent Wolf, son of Jerome and Patty Wolf.
Jeremy Davis, mired in a shooting slump for much of the game, drove the length of the court and swished a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Greenbrier a 37-36 conference win over Morrilton. It was a sweet moment of redemption for the senior, who had hit only one of his 10 shots before that and was, according to Panther Coach Tommy Reed, not feeling well. Others noted for their play were Jeff Henry, Chad Smith and Matt Corder.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers cracked the win column in AAA-West play, storming from an 11-point second-half deficit to upend Morrilton, 51-40, at home. Kerri Moody started the rally with a 15-footer, and Rebecca Jones had two baskets down low to trigger the 11-0 spurt. Others noted for play were Carla Falls, Michelle Leggitt, Rebecca Roebuck, Katera Bradley, Chessie Ross and Benji Williams.
Arkansas Transportation Commission enforcement officers’ arrests in the Conway area in 1972 brought $19,851 in fines into the city of Conway’s general fund. This amount represented one half of the total fines collected in 165 ATC cases last year. The ATC fines amounted to $39,706.95. This includes $13 costs in each case. One half of each fine goes to the city in which the fine is assessed, and the other half to the ATC. Practically all the arrests were by Winfred Ledbetter and Beal Sutterfield. The majority of the ATC cases were handled in the city division of the court. Most cases involved possession of restricted drugs by drivers, improper logging and no regulatory authority with the Arkansas Commission.
Mrs. Lena Anthony returned home after spending the weekend in Texarkana, Ark., visiting her son, Keith Anthony, who teaches special education at Arkansas High School.
Weekend guest of Dr. and Mrs. Lloyd Guerin was his brother, Jack T. Guerin, of Larkspur, Calif. He also visited his mother, Mrs. H.T. Guerin. Mr. Guerin stopped en route to his home following a business trip to New Orleans.
