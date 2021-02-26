(2011)
A high-stakes game of show-and-tell resulted in students at Conway High School-East being evacuated Wednesday morning following the discovery of a World War II hand grenade by a teacher. The device, which was brought to the school by a student wishing to show the historic item to the teacher, was warm to the touch when examined, causing officials to question whether the grenade was active or not.
Three hundred smoke detectors were donated by Lowe’s to the Conway Fire Department to be distributed from the department’s Central Station in downtown Conway. Fire Marshal Mike Rhoades said anyone who wants a smoke detector may come to the station to get one.
While Hendrix teams enter the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament this weekend with opposite seedings on their respective brackets, both are on a roll. The Hendrix women have won nine of their last 10 and are West champions for the second year in a row. The Hendrix men have won four of their last six.
(1996)
The Conway Wampus Cats opened the season with a 1-0 soccer victory over Little Rock Central at Scott Field on Tuesday. Forward Tarek Hillyer took a pass from Nils Fowler midway in the second half and scored the winning goal. Conway plays Catholic at home on Tuesday.
Girl Scouts Brooke Elrod, 11, and Elizabeth French, 11, were pictured preparing signs to point the way to their yard sale planned for Saturday. The proceeds from the sale will go to help sponsor a trip to Savannah, Ga., for Troop 210.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles made their reservations for home Thursday night, thanks to a thumping of Batesville Southside in basketball action. The Lady Eagles clinched a berth in next week’s Class AA tournament, which will be played through the semifinals at Vilonia. The Lady Eagles were runners-up to Mena last year.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Barham and children, Nancy and Bobby, were weekend guests of his brother, Dr. Jim Barham, Mrs. Barham and children in Ada, Okla.
About 46 gallons of paint are needed to cover the inside and outside of the Independent Living Services Inc. house. There aren’t funds in the organization’s slender budget for paint, so a drive will be conducted among Conway businesses. The merchants will be asked to either donate a gallon of paint or the money – about $3.75 – to buy a gallon.
Marsha Maxey is Conway High School’s prettiest girl. She was given this honor in a recent “Who’s Who” election. Miss Maxey, a junior, is a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Berman Maxey. Shary Yates was first runner-up and Payne Stoltz was second runner-up.
