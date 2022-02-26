10 Years Ago
(2012)
Lewis and Gayle Swaim are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at a come-and-go reception today. They were married Feb. 24, 1962, in Conway. The Swaims have three children, Audy Swaim, Jody Loyd and Stacy Berry, all of the Enola-Naylor community. They also have six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
The Faulkner County Falcons 14U girls team won the state homeschool championship. Shelby Hammett was named MVP of the tournament. Also making the all-tournament team were Lizzie Flake, Tymber Crawley, Brooklyn Abbey and Victoria Gerbholz. Other team members are Latriece King, Jo Brooks, Hailey Donoway, and Rebecca Turner. The coach is James Abbey.
Dr. Mike Beard of West Prince Animal Hospital was recently named 2011 Veterinarian of the Year. The honor is given by his peers through the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Mayflower Elementary School Kindergarteners Angel Long, Latasha Hooks and Jaclyn Brown were pictured reacting to the thought of a skunk being lost in their school. Dave Sargent, a popular children’s author, told the story. He is from Arkansas and travels throughout the country speaking to students about his trouble as a youth and the importance of trying. The assembly was the first time in more than a year that students of Mayflower gathered together. The gymnasium was recently completed after the old gym was removed last year.
Little 7-month-old Jeffrey Austin Price of Little Rock is the fifth generation of the Price family of Conway. Gathering recently were the baby’s great-great-grandmother, Velma Price of Conway; his great-grandfather, T.W. Price of Conway; his grandfather, Bobby Price of Conway; and his father, Jeffrey Price of Little Rock.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Described as one of the finest facilities of its kind in the southwest, the Major Lewis Livestock Auction opens for business tomorrow at its new location in southeast Conway. The all-steel sale barn’s new quarters are at Interstate 40 and Industrial Boulevard. Construction began last year on the new auction barn. The old facility, at 1041 Markham St., had been used by the auction sale firm for more than 25 years.
Members of Brownie Troop 267 were pictured preparing for the Faulkner County Girl Scout Neighborhood’s annual Taster Tea to be held at First United Methodist Church. Shown in the photo were Shelly Shay, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Shay; DeNita Frost, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Frost; and Donna and Vicki Fryer, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Don Fryer. About 350 girls will participate in the tea, with each unit decorating a table representing a country which is a member of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.
