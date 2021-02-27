By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
The Guy-Perkins junior high girls recently posted a 20-6 record and won both the conference regular-season championship and the district tournament. Team members are Hannah Barden, Alli Brown, Brianna Duncan, Bethnee Edwards, Keena Garrigus, Ashley Hicks, Morgan Hooten, Harleigh Lagasse, Ashley Ray, Ericka Rimmer, Abigail Smith, Deloris Tyus, and Kinsey Watkins. Coaches are Damon Teas and Melissa Grice.
Johnny and Kay Reynolds will celebrate their 50th anniversary with family. They were married March 4, 1961, in Greenbrier. Mrs. Reynolds, the former Kay Watson, retired from Worthen National Bank. Mr. Reynolds retired from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. They are the parents of Jimmy Reynolds and Todd Reynolds of Greenbrier, and Lance Reynolds of Quitman. They have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(1996)
Leap Year kids are going to celebrate a birthday this year! Faulkner County residents with the prestigious birthday include Hattie Kamakahi, Michael Booth, Jeanette Hobby, Orel Lee Nichols, Fern Leslie, Janie Sowell, Laurie Edwards and Sheila Voyles.
Dr. David Schedler, assistant professor of chemistry at Birmingham Southern College in Birmingham, Ala, has been selected as a member of the Project Kaleidoscope Faculty for the 21st Century Network. Schedler is a 1983 graduate of Conway High School and a son of Dr. and Mrs. Norbert Schedler of Conway. He is currently chairman of the chemistry department at Birmingham Southern. Project Kaleidoscope is an organization that brings together scientists to discuss the latest teaching methods at the college level and design science-based curriculum for the 21st century.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Laverne Penn of Fayetteville are spending the weekend with Mrs. Penn’s mother, Mrs. Tom Craig of Mill Street in Conway.
The Rev. and Mrs. R. Duane Stephens, who are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Minor Nichols, will leave tomorrow for their home in Independence, Mo. The Rev. Mr. Stephens is associate pastor and educational director at First United Presbyterian Church in Independence.
Herb Nahlen, president of the Arkansas Beekeepers Association, was in Malvern on Tuesday night to speak to the Hot Spring County Beekeepers Association.
Mrs. Tom Holt and children, Patrick and Candece, arrived by plane Thursday to visit her father, Sam Avra, and Mrs. Avra and other relatives. Mr. Holt will arrive next weekend to accompany them back to their home in Detroit, Mich.
