By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The children of James and Ina Standridge hosted a 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 16. The Standridges, formerly of Glenwood, are the parents of Michael Standridge of Hidden, Jeff Standridge of Conway and Angela Moss of Wooster. They have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They were married Feb. 16, 1963, by the Rev. J.D. McGrew of Glenwood. They spent four years living in Arlington, Texas, before moving back to Glenwood. They relocated to Conway in 2000 to be closer to family.
The Conway Junior High Quiz Bowl team won first place in the 7A Regional Quiz Bowl Tournament and will compete in the State Quick Bowl Tournament later this month. Team members are Tim Ablondi, Matthew Sweere, Zelda Engeler-Young, Ben Coney, Kaelin Taylor, Juan Melendez, Megan Haase, Kierstan Taylor, Kate Lange and Trey Smith. The team is coached by Paula McKee.
(1998)
Students participating in a unique educational program at Greenbrier High School showed the Greenbrier City Council not only what high-tech tools could do to improve city services, but how their problem-solving skills could help take the city into the next century more smoothly. In a special meeting at the school’s computer lab, high school teacher Tim Stevenson showed what his students could do, and then put on the table an offer of a cooperative effort between the students and the city. The plan asked aldermen to consider using senior students and graduates of the Environmental and Spatial Technology Program as interns on city projects where they could apply what they have learned about teamwork, problem solving, and technology to enhance city services. Aldermen expressed enthusiasm about the cooperative effort.
(1973)
Twenty-three Conway High School bandsmen qualified for membership in the 1973 All Region band at tryouts at Oak Grove High School. Qualifying were Holly Clark, oboe; Ginny Sims, bassoon; Steve Jordan, Debbie Reese, Alice Piggee, Wrenetta Dyer, Susan Burks, Mala Ayers, Susan Brady and Ann Crafton, clarinet; Carolyn Kendrick and Starla Turner, bass clarinet; Jennifer Lancaster, contra-bass clarinet; Clem Hawes, Sylvia Sublett and David Johnson, saxophone; Bill Durham, Patt Clark and Donna Harkrider, trumpet; Nancy Tucker and Jeannie Russ, French horn; David Smith, trombone; and Betsy Hobbs, baritone.
Thomas A. Jones of Dallas has been named district manager here for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., succeeding John M. Arnold, who is on special assignment with the company’s state headquarters staff. Jones will be in charge of business office and commercial operations in a district which includes North Little Rock, Conway, Morrilton and downtown Little Rock.
