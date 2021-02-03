(2011)
Jeremy Lowe’s sixth-grade class at Ruth Doyle Intermediate School invited Melissa Choate, a chemist for L’Oréal in Little Rock and the mother of a student, to visit with his class and talk about science and how it is used in her career. She conducted a hands-on investigation with the students in which they were allowed to mix different shades of color to create a physical change in the color of lip gloss. They placed the new material in a container with an applicator to keep.
A team of scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey will be in the county to examine the 7-mile levee that protects Conway and its future airport from the Arkansas River. They will use techniques devised about 15 years ago for determining the integrity of earthen dams. This is the first time these tools have been used on the 80-year-old levee that snakes round Lollie Bottoms.
(1996)
Boy Scout Nick Wilson won a television set last year through popcorn sales, and this year he met his goal of earning a television set for his mother, Nancy, who is seriously ill with cancer. In October, Nick, 11, and his dad, Terry, sold more than $4,000 worth of popcorn for the Boy Scouts. Nick was named top popcorn salesman for the Quapaw Area Council and received a television, along with a pair of new athletic shoes for himself. According to his scout master, Anne Lasowski, it might sound easy for Nick to ride around town selling popcorn, but it isn’t. Nick has cerebral palsy, which makes it difficult to walk long distances. Nick has been in Boy Scouts since he was very young.
Lynette Edwards of Vilonia was recently selected the 1995 Clerical Employee of the Year for the Conway division of Virco Mfg. Corp., where she has been employed as an accounting clerk for 22 years. A graduate of Vilonia High School, she is married to Gary Edwards and has two sons and a granddaughter. Other finalists were Gloria Ryerson in the credit department and Kim Seiter in the customer service department.
(1971)
Alpha Phi Sigma Omega fraternity at State College of Arkansas, in cooperation with the Foothills District of the Quapaw Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, will pay tribute to adult scout leaders in Conway this month. The fraternity, composed of former Boy Scouts, was founded to follow the principles of the scout oath and law. The first Conway leader to be honored is Roger Mills, who has been working with Boy Scouts since 1967 and serves as scoutmaster of Troop 71. He is a graduate of Hendrix College, a member of First United Methodist Church, and assistant manager of Conway Corp.
The Guy Thunderbirds girls basketball team came back from a 22-12 halftime deficit to defeat Prattsville, 39-37, in overtime and win the Joe T. Robinson Invitational Tournament for the second consecutive year. The game was tied at 33-33 at the end of regulation time. In the two-minute overtime session, the game was once again tied at 37-37. With 19 seconds left, Ruby Thorn hit from the top of the circle to win the game for Guy.
