10 Years Ago
(2012)
George Strassle of Conway was pictured holding a massive turnip grown in his garden. This was the second giant turnip displayed in a matter of days. Strassle said the turnip weighs 7 pound, 5 ½ ounce and is eight inches in diameter. He said this is the biggest turnip he had ever grown and he did so without any special products.
Several Conway students have been named as candidates for the Presidential Scholars Program. The students are Eileen Ablondi, Conway High School-West; Mallory S. Brooks, Conway High School-West; and Robbi D. Riggs, Conway Christian School. The program recognizes some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each year, up to 141 students are named as Presidential Scholars.
University of Central Arkansas quarterback Nathan Dick will be one of the participants in the Players All-Star Classic in War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. North and South teams, with college players throughout the country, will play at 3:30 p.m. Twelve players are from Arkansas.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Nancy Virginia Winston Chandler of Conway celebrated her 97th birthday at a dinner Jan. 25 at Mount Gale Baptist Church. Mrs. Chandler was born Jan. 29, 1900, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Solomon Winston. In 1920, she married Green Chandler, who died in 1977. Her children include Ruth Collins, Ivory Lee McClure, Archie Mae Bailey, Monroe Chandler, Cora Lee Chandler and Pauline Chandler. Her children, Bernice Chandler, Homer Chandler and Lawrence Chandler, are deceased. She also has 45 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She is the oldest living member of Mount Gale Baptist Church.
Jasper Olsen of Conway has been appointed to the Historic Preservation Alliance of Arkansas board of directors. Olsen was elected to a four-year term, which began last month. The Historic Preservation Alliance works to promote and advocate the preservation of the rich diversity of Arkansas’ unique cultural and architectural heritage.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
The Arkansas Highway Commission will receive bids Feb. 23 in Little Rock for resurfacing 2.34 miles of Highway 287 and building two bridges in Faulkner County. The road improvement will begin four miles east of Springhill and extends east. Rev. A.J. Troxell of Greenbrier, who has been a leading advocate for the project, said the work will cost approximately $300,000. The larger of the bridges will span East Cadron Creek, and will be made of concrete.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford were visitors in Shelby, Miss., last week.
Frank L. Cox of Forrest City and his grandson, John Riddle of Benton, were visitors in Conway on Tuesday. Mr. Cox is a former Conway resident.
