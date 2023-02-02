Leading 40-16 at the half, the Faulkner County Falcons defeated the Mountain Home Lions, 58-45, in senior high homeschool basketball action at Central Baptist College. Trent Wolf led all scorers with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Falcons. Carter Mayo scored 15 points and Haden Phillips had nine. Others scoring points were Isaac Stanton, 6, and Colton Ferrell and Grant Ragland, 5 each. Ragland added six assists.

The University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears’ Megan Herbert was voted as the Southland Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, the third time this season and the 16th time in her career.

(0) comments

