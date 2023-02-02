Leading 40-16 at the half, the Faulkner County Falcons defeated the Mountain Home Lions, 58-45, in senior high homeschool basketball action at Central Baptist College. Trent Wolf led all scorers with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Falcons. Carter Mayo scored 15 points and Haden Phillips had nine. Others scoring points were Isaac Stanton, 6, and Colton Ferrell and Grant Ragland, 5 each. Ragland added six assists.
The University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears’ Megan Herbert was voted as the Southland Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, the third time this season and the 16th time in her career.
Conway’s 30th annual Christmas bird count yielded 94 species, according to Martha Johnson, compiler for the annual event. Mrs. Johnson said individual birds reported this year totaled 8,829, which was slightly lower than last year. Thirty birders spent Dec. 20 searching sectors of the count circle, while seven more reported from bird feeders. The count area is a circle with its center at Oak and Harkrider streets, and a radius of 7 ½ miles. One unusual sighting noted was of an American bittern at Caney Landing at the north end of Lake Conway. On Jan. 3, two bitterns were observed in the same location. Five bald eagles were also observed on the count day.
Holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Teeter were Dr. and Mrs. Ruskin Teeter and son, Kit, of Denton, Texas; Mr. and Mrs. Joe Teeter and children, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Teeter and Dr. and Mrs. Tom Teeter, all of Little Rock; and Mrs. G.D. Taylor and Mr. and Mrs. Roy D. Taylor of Russellville.
Mrs. Margaret Herbert of Grover City, Calif., who was a holiday guest of her sister, Mrs. Thurman E. Rowlett and Mr. Rowlett, left by plane for Great Bend, Kan., to visit her children While in Conway, she also visited her brother, Gay Newberry and Mrs. Newberry, and Mr. Herbert’s sister, Mrs. Adolph Imboden and Mr. Imboden. Other holiday guests of the Rowletts were the Rev. Earnest Finch and Mrs. Finch of Dennard and Mrs. Judy Rogers and son, Mike Atchley and Mrs. Atchley, of Cabot.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy C. Hall and son, Max, spent the holidays with their daughter and sister, Mrs. Jerry Nail, Mr. Nail and children, Jeff and Kellie Sue, in Blytheville.
Mr. and Mrs. Frederic Wagner of Dallas, Texas, visited her parents and sister, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Seay and Loretta during the holidays. Miss Seay returned to Dallas with the Wagners.
Holiday guests of Mrs. Tressie Belote and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Witt were Miss Roxanna Elmore of Booneville; Mr. and Mrs. Bob Jones of Silsbee, Texas; Mr. and Mrs. Bill Belote, Gay, Cindy and Scott, of Killeen, Texas; and Mr. and Mrs. Frankie Moore of Springfield, Mo.
