(2011)
National Signing Day in Faulkner County had plenty of action on three fronts, as 15 athletes from the county signed letters of intent in three different sports. Conway High had seven football signees, Brooke Ballard signed to play soccer at the University of Central Arkansas, and Aaron Boucher signed to play baseball at Northark Community College. Greenbrier had two football signees and one baseball signee. Vilonia had three signees for football.
Conway Christian High School students recently performed in a Speech Meet. The options for the meet included an original writing, a readers theater presentation, and reading a children’s literature book and scripture. First-place winners from various categories were Jacob Clanton, Ashley Franklin, Shelbie Gillum, Sarah Guinee, Sarah Hill, Hannah Hitchcox, Charlotte Hurley, Trent Minner, Robbi Riggs, Shelby Shelton, Caleb Stanton and Caysie Williams.
(1996)
Several Faulkner County students have been selected to participate in the Upward Bound Program at Arkansas State University in Beebe. They include Jamie Battles, Samantha Glover, Bobby McElyea, April Spears, Christi Stacks and Krystall Wilson from Guy-Perkins; Jennifer Brown, Valerie Gregory, Brandi Meyers, Michael Nooner, Christy Phillips, Tarah Ricket and Kevin Sergent from Mount Vernon-Enola; and Shannon Beard, Josh Blocker, Jennifer Otts, Angela Robbins and Betty Sykes from Vilonia. Upward Bound is a pre-college program designed to prepare youth for education beyond high school.
Conway will host the 1996 National Amateur Shooting Dog Championship. Some 12 to 15 states will be represented by an estimated 75 entries at the event set Feb. 16-23 at the Camp Robinson Wildlife Management area east of Lake Conway. Dr. Berman Maxey, chairman of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Sports Committee, said the committee will help promote the event.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin R. Anderson of Conway will observe their 60th wedding anniversary at a reception at First Baptist Church. Mr. Anderson, 81, is a former Missouri Pacific Lines section foreman. He is a son of the late Murray and Betty Bowman Anderson of Alabama. Mrs. Anderson, 79, is the former Jewell Chronister, daughter of the late James Marion and Mary Ann Ashley Chronister of Knoxville. They have three sons, two daughters, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Two St. Joseph High School students were presented awards in the Voice of Democracy broadcast script-writing contest, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies Auxiliaries. The students are Scott Thornton, son of Mr. and Mr. Bruce Thornton, first place; and Marcella Simon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Simon, second place. The awards were presented by Mrs. Karl J. Ford and Mrs. Robert W. Riedmatten. The third-place winner in the contest was Dianne Wise of Vilonia, who will receive her award at a later date.
