Air Force Airman Brandon S. Turknett graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. He is a son of Teresa and Shane Gordon of Guy, and Leroy and Lora Turknett of Greenbrier. Turknett is a member of Southside Baptist Church in Damascus and a 2011 graduate of Guy-Perkins High School.
Caitlyn Cook was crowned the 2011 Yearbook Queen at the 62nd Conway High School Beauty Revue. Cook was one of 18 contestants entered in the contest. Lexie Beauford was first runner-up, followed by Alli Mathis as second runner-up. Other top seven finalists were Alexis Hervey, Elizabeth Banister, Madison Cole and Madison Foster.
St. Joseph’s boys outscored Conway Christian, 18-11 in the third quarter on the way to a 51-43 victory in senior high basketball. Drew Bates led the Bulldogs with 17 points and five rebounds. Andrew Kordsmeier added 16. Others noted for their play were Cole Schichtl, Mark Mallett, Drake Cooper and Landon Enderlin.
(1997)
Sallie Cone Elementary School third-grade teacher Mary Winter was pictured feeding a marshmallow to Karly, a 2-year-old spider monkey owned by Kay Weatherly. The feeding and kiss delivered to her new friend were Ms. Winter’s reward for winning a fundraiser sponsored by the school’s parent-teacher organization. Each teacher had a jar in which students placed money. Ms. Winter raised $100. Runners-up were Kim Scott, Cindy Kordsmeier and Nancy Thessing. They received pies in their faces for their efforts. Karly is one of 28 primates from “The Rainforest,” a sanctuary dedicated to the care of primates and the education of children.
(1972)
Dr. and Mrs. Justin Williams of Washington, D.C., were dinner guests of Mrs. Harley O. Weatherly. Dr. Williams is a former resident of Conway. He and Mrs. Williams are both graduates of State College of Arkansas.
Mr. and Mrs. William R. Patterson of Meadowbrook Drive are parents of their first child, a daughter, Brooke, born at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Patterson of Fort Smith and Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Riley of Malvern.
City police put to rest today rumors that a bag of illegal drugs had been found at Conway Junior High School. What really happened, according to Police Chief Ruben Goss, was a small worn bag containing syringes, needles and alcohol pads, was discovered in the old Conway High School gymnasium on Jan. 24 and turned over to Principal Jim Stone of the junior high. The bag, which contained no medication, was carried to police headquarters and has not been claimed by the owner. Goss said the bag may have been left in the gymnasium after a church group met in the space the previous Sunday.
