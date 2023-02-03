Teacher Cindy Beckman of Conway helped a Conway High School team of student investors place first in their region and division during the Stock Market Game this past fall. The team includes Adam Freyaldenhoven, Adil Khetani, Lane Phillips and Kyle Ward. The team is among 36 winning statewide teams recognized at the awards lunch at Verizon Arena.

Conway White won two junior high boys basketball games against different teams in one day at Buzz Bolding Arena. In eighth-grade play to go to 12-0, the White defeated North Little Rock Ridgeroad, 50-44. Kameron King had 11 points. McCall Dail had nine. Jalen Graham and Travis Obannon had seven each. The White team also downed Little Rock Catholic, 34-29, in ninth-grade action at the arena. Breylin Smith and Blaine Booker had nine points each for the White (8-8).

