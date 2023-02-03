Teacher Cindy Beckman of Conway helped a Conway High School team of student investors place first in their region and division during the Stock Market Game this past fall. The team includes Adam Freyaldenhoven, Adil Khetani, Lane Phillips and Kyle Ward. The team is among 36 winning statewide teams recognized at the awards lunch at Verizon Arena.
Conway White won two junior high boys basketball games against different teams in one day at Buzz Bolding Arena. In eighth-grade play to go to 12-0, the White defeated North Little Rock Ridgeroad, 50-44. Kameron King had 11 points. McCall Dail had nine. Jalen Graham and Travis Obannon had seven each. The White team also downed Little Rock Catholic, 34-29, in ninth-grade action at the arena. Breylin Smith and Blaine Booker had nine points each for the White (8-8).
Chicago Bulls standout Scottie Pippen recently presented a $19,000 check to Arch Jones, a board member of the Scottie Pippen Youth Foundation. The donation was the second made recently, giving a total of $34,000 that the Pippen charities have donated to local organizations. Jones said local organizations that will benefit from the donation will be Boys and Girls Clubs of Conway, Big Brothers/Big Sister, The Schneider House, K-Life, Faulkner County Day School and Faulkner County Work Force. In 1997, the foundation donated more than $150,000 to organizations in Conway, Little Rock, Crossett, Hamburg and Chicago.
Southwestern Bell and Southwestern Information telephone books can now be recycled at Kroger Food Stores in Conway, and at the recycling center at the Conway Landfill. All years and sizes of phone books will be accepted.
Dr. and Mrs. Speer Morgan of Columbia, Mo., were holiday guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Townsend of Conway. Dr. Morgan teaches in the English department of the University of Missouri. They also visited Dr. Morgan’s brother, Charles Morgan, and family of Treasure Hills.
Holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. F.A. Hall of Conway have been their son, Warner A. Hall of Atlanta, Ga., and Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Griffith of Colony, Kan.
Mr. and Mrs. Duane Starr and children, Kay and Alex, of St. Louis, Mo., were holiday guests of Mrs. Starr’s mother, Mrs. Inza Clifton in the Springhill community.
Mr. and Mrs. Alex Maddox and daughter, Martha, and Tino McVey of Athens, Ohio, recently visited Mrs. Maddox’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Troillet and family. Mrs. Maddox is the former Mary Louise Troillet. Another guest of the Troillets was their son, E.J. Troillet of Oklahoma City, Okla.
