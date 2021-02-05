(2011)
Wesley Wilcox of Greenbrier is a member of the 2011 Junior Olympic Shotgun Team and has his sights set on the Olympics. Five of the 10 members of the team are Arkansans who are current or recent members of teams that compete in the Arkansas Youth Shooting Program, created and managed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Ruben and Laverne Goss will celebrate their 67th anniversary. They were married by the Rev. A.C. Bolding on Feb. 9, 1944, at Saltillo. Ruben Goss served 10 years in the Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He worked 20 years with the Conway Police Department, where he was chief for 10 years, and as county clerk for 10 years. Laverne Goss worked at the Shoe Factory and Baldwin Piano Factory. They have four children, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
(1996)
Mary Ellen Joyner was named the 1996 Conway High School Beauty Revue queen during the pageant Thursday night. She was crowned by the 1995 queen, Leslie Hicks. Miss Joyner, a senior and a daughter of Bruce and Carol Joyner, was picked from seven finalists. First runner-up was Whitney White, daughter of Rex White and Marsha Rawls; and second runner-up was Sabrina Manley, daughter of Ted and Charlotte Manley.
The University of Central Arkansas awarded degrees to 461 students at the winter commencement held in December, according to Anthony Sitz, registrar. The degrees included 130 master’s degrees, 326 bachelor’s degrees and five associate degrees. Winter commencement is one of three UCA holds each school year. In 1995, UCA awarded a total of 1,417 degrees at the three commencements.
(1971)
The Rev. A. William Krumbach, new vicar of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Conway, has arrived with his family from Paragould and they are occupying the church home at 104 Hillman St. The Rev. and Mrs. Krumbach have two sons and two daughters. He succeeds the Rev. Limuel G. Parks Jr., who recently became rector of an Episcopal church in Jonesboro.
The Mount Vernon and Guy senior boys basketball teams took wins this week in the Faulkner County tournament at the Guy-Perkins gymnasium. The Mount Vernon senior boys outlasted Vilonia to slip by the Eagles with a 104-103 win. Steve Hawkins and Jack Ussery threw in 29 and 27 points, respectively, to lead Mount Vernon. Gary Rhea paced Vilonia with 36. Guy defeated Enola 78-53. Wayne Delph scored 23 for Guy, and Andrew Sharp scored 15 for Enola.
Homer Bettis, an instructor at the Petit Jean Vocational Technical School at Morrilton, recently demonstrated upholstery techniques to a group of students in a class at the Solomon Grove Neighborhood Service Center of the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas. The class is designed to help low-income people learn to reupholster their own furniture or provide training for any person who would like to learn upholstery as a trade.
