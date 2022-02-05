By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
Three head basketball coaches of local teams will be members of the Toad Suck Lions, a local team that will take on the Harlem Ambassadors in a fund-raising basketball game on Feb. 16 at the Hendrix Wellness and Athletic Center. Heading the group is UCA men’s coach Corliss Williams, who was a standout in high school at Russellville, in college at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and in the NBA with several teams. Also playing for the Toad Suck Lions will be Thad McCracken, Hendrix College’s men’s basketball coach, and Ashley Nance, Conway High School’s women’s basketball coach.
(1997)
On their current rampage through the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, the Hendrix Lady Warriors have been on cruise control. Friday night at Grove Gymnasium, in a victory that may have changed the power base in the league, they used defense and rebounding to rip Millsaps College, 71-48. The victory gave the Lady Warriors (15-3, 7-0) a sweep of their series with Millsaps. Last year, the teams shared the league crown.
The Lady Cats erased a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and defeated the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers 53-47 at Conway High School, picking up a crucial AAAA-Central win. Trailing 44-27 going into the final period, the Lady Cats ripped off a 26-3 run in the final 7:30, holding Central to one point during the last six minutes. Noted for their play were Nacole Jones and Clarissa Evans.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Coy W Gentry and Mr. and Mrs. John M. Gentry have returned after a month’s vacation through the southwest United States and Mexico. They attended the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on New Year’s Day, and then went to Nogales, Mexico, Tucson and Phoenix, Ariz., and Las Vegas, Nevada. The two couples made the trip in their motorhomes.
Capt. and Mrs. Martin F. Nahlen and daughter, Elizabeth Catherine, have moved to Lubbock, Texas, where he will be stationed at Reese Air Force Base. Capt. Nahlen recently returned from a year of duty in Thailand. Mrs. Nahlen is the former Barbara Nichols, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Nichols of Conway. Capt. Nahlen’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Martin E. Nahlen of Conway.
Mrs. Claud Gillespie of Conway was reappointed as service chairman in Faulkner County for the Arkansas Cancer Society. Mrs. Fletcher Smith Jr. of Conway was named memorial chairman, and Bill F. Johnson, manager of radio station KCON, has been named the society’s publicity chairman in Faulkner County.
Eddie Lane of Conway completed a four-week training course at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in Camden. Lane is a patrolman with the Conway Police Department.
