By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Caitlyn Cook was crowned the 2011 Yearbook Queen at the 62nd Conway High School Beauty Revue on Thursday night. Cook was one of 18 contestants entered in the contest. Lexie Beauford was first runner-up, followed by Alli Mathis as second runner-up. Other finalists were Alexis Hervey, Elizabeth Banister, Madison Cole and Madison Foster.
The Conway Police Department was host this week to 11 agencies across Central Arkansas who participated in a hands-on DWI class. About 30 officers participated in the three-day course of Standardized Field Sobriety. The course is designed to simulate traffic stops that officers might conduct, where alcohol has inhibited a motorist. According to officials, 10 community volunteers consumed alcohol in a “controlled environment” each of the three nights on department grounds and submitted to field sobriety testing.
(1996)
Conway’s pilot curbside recycling program has been a resounding success, and organizers are ready to follow it up by offering recycling options to half the city by the beginning of summer. The weekly pickup of recyclables by the city is currently serving 800 residents. It is estimated a new route serving up to 1,600 residents will be added each month starting in April.
The Faulkner County Senior Citizens Program recently hired Diane Frizzell as the new Greenbrier Senior Citizen Center program coordinator. Mrs. Frizzell is a certified licensed activity director. She served about eight years as activity director at the Heritage Center in Conway. She and her husband, Ted, reside in the Springhill community.
Students in Debby Ford’s fifth-grade class at Vilonia Elementary School made Arkansas maps using items such as flour, salt and water. Ms. Ford said she gave students a list of items that needed to be shown on the map, such as the six geographic regions, rivers and cities. Many students added other information. For instance, Brooke Newkirk also marked the birthplaces of some of her relatives, and Heath Waite formed mountains and plateaus out of the flour mixture.
(1971)
Volunteers from the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross working today at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Mrs. Grace Johnson, Mrs. J.E. Loveless, Mrs. J.E. McGuire, Mrs. Buford E. Robins, Mrs. Ed Schneider, and Mrs. Laymont V. Woodruff.
Conway’s tropical fish shop is now under new ownership. Cletis Barlow, an Oklahoma native who has been a safety engineer at the Blytheville Air Force Base for five years, has bought the Tropic Shop from R.C. Goff, who retired. Barlow moved the shop, which specializes in tropical fish and fish equipment, from a location on Washington Avenue to 918 Van Ronkle St. He is introducing a new family of fish – the cichlid – which he said has never been sold in Conway. Barlow and his wife, Joann, have a daughter and live at the University Apartments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.