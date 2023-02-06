Bob Courtway Middle School defeated Ruth Doyle, 24-21, in seventh-grade girls basketball. Khalil Miles led Ruth Doyle with 10 points, while Cardrina Nolan scored six points. Toineka Webb had three and Lauren Brockman scored two points.
The University of Central Arkansas teams had a successful fall athletic season in the Southland Conference on the field, winning regular-season league championships in football and volleyball. UCA athletes, across all fall sports, also gained honors in the classroom. When the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall Academic Honor Roll was released, UCA led all institutions with 112 honorees, with 18 of the student-athletes recording 4.0 averages.
A Conway Fire Department firefighter was pictured working on a practical training exercise that involves searching through a dark, smoke-filled house for “victims” and the closed-off room with the “fire”. All windows are boarded over and the only light in the house is the “fire,” and, in this case, the photographer’s camera flash. “Lost” firefighters also had to find their way out of the house with no assistance. All of the department’s firefighters will participate in the refresher course. The training has been going on for about two weeks.
Guy-Perkins’ Thunderbirds captured a slam-bang, knock’em-down battle over St. Joseph at the Family Activity Center recently with a final of 53-45. After some first half uneasiness, the St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs took a 57-33 victory over the Lady T-Birds. St. Joseph’s junior boys won 39-29.
Mr. and Mrs. Thurl Smith and sons, Lance David and Thurl Jr., of Fordyce spent the holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Reynolds, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Smith.
Christmas dinner guests of Mr. and. Mrs. Doyle Burks were their daughters and their families, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Mountjoy and two sons, and Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Scroggins and two daughters of Little Rock; and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Scroggins and two daughters, of Conway; and his brother, Tommy Burks, and Mrs. Burks of Austin (Lonoke County).
Christmas evening dinner guests of Mrs. Zelma Wright and son, Ernest, were Mr. and Mrs. Joe McCollum and children of Greenbrier; Mr. and Mrs. John Mowrer and children of Searcy; Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wright of Springfield, Mo.; Mr. and Mrs. Bill Anderson of Houston, Texas; Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Mooningham and children of Little Rock; and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wright and children, Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Palmer and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Marion May and daughter, and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Donald McCollum and children, all of Conway.
