Bob Courtway Middle School defeated Ruth Doyle, 24-21, in seventh-grade girls basketball. Khalil Miles led Ruth Doyle with 10 points, while Cardrina Nolan scored six points. Toineka Webb had three and Lauren Brockman scored two points.

The University of Central Arkansas teams had a successful fall athletic season in the Southland Conference on the field, winning regular-season league championships in football and volleyball. UCA athletes, across all fall sports, also gained honors in the classroom. When the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall Academic Honor Roll was released, UCA led all institutions with 112 honorees, with 18 of the student-athletes recording 4.0 averages.

