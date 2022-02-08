By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
Members of the Class of 2012 of the Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute were pictured suiting up for a tour of a Conway Regional Medical Center operating room. Lori Ross, chief development officer at Conway Regional, assisted the students in putting on their “bunny suits,” a requirement for entering the suite.
Charles Tapley of Greenbrier likes to socialize with old friends at the Arkansas Peddlers Antique Mall. His friend, Jimmy Lieblong, said some of the guys who hang out there have a big head, but that it’s nothing compared to the size of the turnip Charles grew this season. They claim the turnip weighs between 7.5 and 8 pounds.
Winners of the Mount Vernon-Enola elementary spelling bee have been announced. First place went to Lincoln Collins, son of Kyla Collins. Runner-up was Joshua Leggett, son of Jeb and Tracie Leggett; and third place went to Kailey Crider, daughter of Mark and Courtney Crider. Lincoln and Joshua will compete in the Faulkner County Spelling Bee this month.
(1997)
Three Faulkner County-area men have been named to the 1996 edition of “Outstanding Young Men of America.” They are Anthony Raymon Sims and Bryan Heath Quinn of Conway, and James David Lewis of Quitman. The Outstanding Young Americans program has honored men and women between 21 and 40 who have distinguished themselves in service to their communities, professional leadership, academic achievement, business advancement, cultural accomplishment, and civic and political participation.
United Commercial Travelers Conway 864 recently gave gift certificates to the Conway Human Development Center to purchase three wheelchairs that can be used in the therapeutic pool the center is attempting to build. The funds were raised by the insurance fraternity and the city of Enola through craft fairs.
(1972)
The new pastor of the First Baptist Church in Conway will be the Rev. W.L. Probasco, who now is serving as minister of a church in Texas. The Rev. Mr. Probasco is expected to assume his new duties on March 1. He will succeed Dr. William T. Flynt, who resigned July 1 to become pastor of First Baptist Church in Danville, Va. The new pastor is 34 years old and a native of Bowie, Texas. The Rev. Mr. Probasco and his wife, Sue, have four children: Vicki, 10; Christi, 8; Rebecca, 7; and Timothy, 2.
Bobby Acklin and Theardis Stubbs tossed in 22 points each to lead Mayflower to a 76-68 victory over Guy-Perkins in the senior boys’ finals of the Faulkner County basketball tournament at Mayflower. Others noted for their play were Harmon Ealy and Wesley Tyus of Guy-Perkins. Mayflower also won the junior boys title. Guy-Perkins won the girls final, and the Vilonia juniors downed Enola.
