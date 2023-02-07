Jessica Thorn of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway has received the Christine Roller Employee of the Year Award from the Roller Funeral Homes of Arkansas. The recognition was established in 1998 in honor of the late Christine Roller, wife of Denver Roller, who founded Roller Funeral Homes. Jessica is an Apprentice Funeral Director at the Conway location. She has served families since April 2009. Her roles include waiting on families, directing funerals, taking calls at night, and filing paperwork.
David Ryan Bunting, 12, formerly of Conway, has been selected by the E.F. Educational Tours Global Program to visit several European cities in July. A student at Collierville Junior High School, in Memphis, Tenn., he is a son of Beverly Acklin Bunting and Theodore Bunting Jr., and a grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Acklin and Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Bunting of Conway. He will spend 22 days in Europe, learning about the government, economy and culture of other countries. He has also been selected as a U.S.A. Junior Diplomat and will represent the teens of the U.S. on the trip.
St. Joseph and Vilonia schools will host regional tournaments when the quest for the state championships are held. St. Joseph, which has two of the top teams in its classification, will host the Region 5 Class B tournament, and Vilonia will house the Region 3 Class AA tournament the week of Feb. 23-28.
Holiday guests of Dr. and Mrs. James S. Upton were their son, Dr. and Mrs. James S. Upton Jr., Jim III, Miles, Jo Ellen and Candace of Greeley, Colo., and Jack T. Upton of Austin, Texas.
Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Garrison had as their guests during the weekend Mr. and Mrs. Frank Birdwell of Newport News, Va. Mrs. Birdwell is the former Janice Garrison. The Birdwells are both on the faculty at Hampton Public Schools.
Holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Thornton were Mr. and Mrs. Erwin Wedel, Eric, Emile and Janet Lee of Tulsa, Okla., and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Duran, Sonia and Jennifer of Atlanta, Ga. The Durans also visited his mother, Mrs. William Early, and Mr. Early. Mrs. Duran and Mrs. Wedel, twin daughters of the Thorntons, attended a reunion for the 1958 graduating class of Conway High School.
Mr. and Mrs. G.B. Watson and sons, Stacy and John, of Huntsville, Ala., are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Gray.
