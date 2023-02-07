(2013)

Jessica Thorn of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway has received the Christine Roller Employee of the Year Award from the Roller Funeral Homes of Arkansas. The recognition was established in 1998 in honor of the late Christine Roller, wife of Denver Roller, who founded Roller Funeral Homes. Jessica is an Apprentice Funeral Director at the Conway location. She has served families since April 2009. Her roles include waiting on families, directing funerals, taking calls at night, and filing paperwork.

