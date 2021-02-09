10 Years Ago
(2011)
Central Baptist College ended its season series with Fisk University with a 71-59 victory. The Mustangs took control of the game early and never looked back. They used a 5-0 run to close off the first half for a 30-23 lead. The second half started off slowly for both teams, as there was not a point scored until Will Johnson hit a 15-footer with 16:45 remaining. CBC held a 10-point lead the rest of the game.
Faulkner County employees will get a one-time salary increase this month if the Quorum Court approves a recommendation from the Finance and Administration committee. On the advice of County Treasurer Rhonda Oakley, the committee chose to recommend a one-time payment of $500 to every employee instead of giving a 2.5 percent raise across the board.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
The Conway High School Lady Cats thumped another climbing challenger from near the top of the AAAA-Central pedestal Tuesday night, defeating Mountain Home 47-43. The Lady Cats outscored the Lady Bombers 10-4 in the fourth quarter, and remain atop the conference standings, while the defending champion Lady Bombers fall back into the pack. “They play us as good as anybody plays us,” said CHS coach Bill Clements. “We finally executed pretty well when it counted in the fourth quarter.”
A representative of the Union Pacific Railroad and state officials recently pitched closing down two railroad crossings to the Conway City Council during a committee meeting. David Peterson, UP manager for industry and public projects, told aldermen that many of the signals in Conway are outdated, and adding additional signals on the already overtaxed system is not realistic. He said closing the Deer Street and Independence Avenue crossings could greatly increase the safety factor. Conway has 17 railroad crossings in a four-mile stretch.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Dr. Willis B. Alderson, who recently completed a doctoral program in higher education at the University of Arkansas, has been named administrative assistant to Dr. Roy B. Shilling Jr., the president of Hendrix College. The new position is an expansion of the college’s development staff to secure the new financial resources necessary for underwriting the Regional Pacesetter Program, a five-year program of institutional advancement. Dr. Alderson, 35, and his wife have two young sons, and live on Spencer Street in Conway.
Students at Vilonia High School have organized a fine arts club to promote interest in art and music and to sponsor activities aimed at furthering an appreciation for the fine arts. Officers of the club are David Finch, president; Sandy Speck, vice president; Kathy Bostic, secretary-treasurer; and Bulah Shaw, reporter. Other members are Becky Barnard, Suzie Coker, Pam Harris, Dianne Wise, Troy Tinker, Mike Manasco, Beverly Speck, Tammy Rowlett, Sue Webb, Miriam Ussery, Janice Austin, Karen Wheeler, Sharon Wheeler, Randy Shannon and Sondra Noblitt. Sponsor is Mrs. Mary Wells.
