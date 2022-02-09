(2012)
The Vilonia Junior High Quiz Bowl Team placed first at the 5A Regional Tournament held Feb. 5 in White Hall. They will compete at the finals on Feb. 25. Jackson Renfroe was named as tournament MVP, and Caitlyn Hallett was named to the All-Tournament Team. Other Quiz Bowl team members are Noah Myers, Brice Ray, Nikki Brooks, Alex Palmer, Cate Clark, Casey Williams and Courtney Edmonds.
Conway High School’s Enjonae Chambers was selected as the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce Harvest Player of the Week by the Downtown Tip-Off Club. Chambers averages 22.1 points per game and has hit 64 3-pointers this year. She also averages 7.1 rebounds per game and was all-conference and all-state as a sophomore.
Vilonia ninth-grade boys defeated Little Rock Christian, 49-43, this week. The Eagles ran out to a 14-2 first-quarter lead and continued to lead at halftime behind the inside play of Garrett Brown and Hayden Weaver. The two combined for 14 first-half points.
(1997)
The Arkansas State Highway Department is beginning a study about improving highway conditions through the city. Kim Huston, transportation engineer, listed three options the highway department will consider for Highway 64, which runs through the center of Vilonia: widening the existing highway; constructing a bypass to the north of town; or constructing a bypass to the south of town.
Edwina Davis, a native of Enola, has had two books released by Commonwealth Publications under her pen name, Edwina Dae. “Grow-Me-Up Stories for the Child Within” is a collection of stories for the wounded inner child and “Our Little Secret” is a novel about one woman’s search for justice. Ms. Davis graduated from Enola High School in 1980. She earned advanced degrees from Arkansas State University and the University of Louisville.
(1972)
Mrs. Ray Hambuchen of the Conway Junior Auxiliary was pictured instructing pupils at Ida Burns Elementary School in good dental hygiene practices. The auxiliary is conducting similar programs in other elementary schools in observance of National Children’s Dental Health Week. During the visits, first- and third-graders will be presented a short program containing general information on dental health.
Sandra Nahlen was pictured receiving the crown as Faulkner County’s honey queen for 1972 from outgoing queen Nancy Breeden. Miss Nahlen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Nahlen, is a St. Joseph High School senior. She was chosen for the honor in a contest sponsored by the Faulkner County Beekeepers Association. Miss Breeden is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis L. Breeden.
