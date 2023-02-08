By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The University of Central Arkansas Bears got hot from the perimeter in the second half and shot down the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders, 76-67, in a Southland Conference victory. UCA was eight of 12 from the 3-point range in the second half, after going two of 14 in the opening 20 minutes. Senior forward Jarvi Garner of Conway followed a three-point first half by scoring 20 points after halftime to lead the Bears with 23.
Matt Simon of Conway served as a voting delegate at the 94th annual American Farm Bureau convention held in January at Nashville, Tenn. More than 6,000 farm and ranch leaders from throughout the U.S. attended the convention. Voting delegates passed policy positions on a variety of topics, including food programs, tax structure, alternative fuels and energy, immigration and other issues important to U.S. agriculture.
(1998)
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive seems to be a hit with local schools. Students in Conway area schools have been pulling in their old sweaters to provide clothing for the needy. The drive is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood on public television. Locally, the Arkansas Educational Television Network has organized the drive. After the collection, the sweaters will be given to local charities. The United Way of Faulkner County, with the assistance of the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas and the Salvation Army, will handle the local distribution. All three local colleges are also helping with the drive. Sweater collection boxes are set up in lobbies of several businesses and organizations in Faulkner County.
(1973)
Mrs. Kay Bloom and sons, Gary and Eric, of Kansas City, Mo., and Roberto Penedo of Brazil, a student at the University of Indiana, are visiting her mother, Mrs. Juanita Clark of Conway, and brother Don Clark, Mrs. Clark and sons, Don Jr. and Mike, of Springhill.
Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Brooks, Mike, Mindy and Tim, returned to their home in Stillwater, Okla., after visiting her mother, Mrs. H.O. Weatherly. Mr. Brooks went to Raleigh, N.C., on Christmas Day and visited his parents. Harley Weatherly III of Little Rock was also a holiday guest of his grandmother.
Christmas Day dinner guests of Mrs. Crotella Newberry were her sons and families, Mr. and Mrs. G.C. “Buddie” Newberry, Nancy and Caryn of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Mr. and Mrs. George Newberry and Kim of Little Rock. Also visiting were Mrs. Newberry’s mother, Mrs. Esther Rhea of the Conway Convalescent Center, and H.N. Newberry of Liberty.
Mrs. Joe Lavender of Bald Knob spent the holidays with her sister, Mrs. Arthur Holland, and Mr. Holland, and her niece, Mrs. Bob Barham, Mr. Barham, Nancy and Bobby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.