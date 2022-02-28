(2012)
Esther McClellan, owner of US Pizza in Conway, was pictured receiving a certificate and an award from Deidra Porter, event chair for Relay for Life of Faulkner County, and Donna Kay Smith, community representative for the American Cancer Society. US Pizza’s main fundraiser, Celebrity Waiter, raised more than $21,000 for the organizations and was the top team fundraiser in Central Arkansas.
Three employees at the Conway Human Development were honored recently for their years of employment. John Shores, a skilled tradesman in the maintenance department, has completed 31 years of service. Loretta Elliott, a residential care technician on the Intensive Training Team, has completed 26 years of service. Florence Sowell, a residential care shift supervisor on the Individual Assistance Team, has completed 21 years of service.
(1997)
Joe Lawson, 13, of Conway recently won the Silver Gloves boxing title in his division in the national tournament at Lenexa, Kan. He won state and regional titles to advance to the national event. He is a son of Jim and Susan Lawson of Conway. Also winning state and regional titles to qualify for the national tournament was John D. Cushman, 10, son of John and Helen Cushman of Conway. He lost in the semifinals.
Former University of Central Arkansas player and assistant Bill Keopple has joined Houston Nutt’s staff at Boise State University. Keopple, 38, who was the head coach at Newport last season, will coach the defensive line. A former standout lineman at UCA, Keopple coached at UCA for14 years, primarily in the offensive line and as offensive coordinator.
(1972)
Ronnie Williams tossed in 20 points and Raymond Heaggans had 18 to lead Menifee past Mayflower, 65-56, in the senior boys finals of the Area 9-B basketball tournament at Reddin Gymnasium. Rickey Strickland had 12 points for Menifee. Theardis Stubbs and Bobby Acklin paced Mayflower with 17 points each, while teammate Johnny Bynum added 11.
Mr. and Mrs. John Harper returned from a five-day vacation in Mexico.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Glenn and granddaughter, Rosemary, and Mrs. Eddie Kilbane spent the weekend in New Madrid, Mo., with Mrs. Kilbane’s husband, who is on a special assignment with a pipeline company.
Winners in the Conway Duplicate Bridge Club competition Tuesday night at the Teen Center were Mr. and Mrs. Ed Camp Jr., first; and Mr. and Mrs. Dick Browning, second; Mrs. Clayton Lamey and Mrs. Jack Starkey, third; and tied for fourth were Jim Mabry and Ronnie Hill and J. Arthur Dunaway and Vernon Gilmore.
