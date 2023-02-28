The Simon Middle School Quiz Bowl team won third place in the 7A Regional Quiz Bowl Tournament and will compete in the State Quick Bowl Tournament later this month. Team members are Brandon Hatter, Noah Smith, Jacob Scott, Gigi Powell and Luke Walls. They are coached by Sally Loretz.
Jacob Clanton, a junior at Conway Christian School and a voice student of Shannah Cummings at Faulkner Academy of Arts in Conway, earned first place in the High School Musical Theatre division of the National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern Regional Conference. The association includes more than 200 voice professionals from Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Clanton also earned first place at the 2012 Arkansas NATS State Conference as a sophomore – his first time to compete in NATS competitions. He began singing and playing in local musicals and plays when he was 8 years old, later moving into professional productions and working with the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre and Arkansas Repertory Theatre.
Mark Jennings and Mary Davidson recently attended the annual Re/Max Arkansas awards conference in Little Rock. Davidson was honored with the Cooperative Spirit award and was presented the executive club honor in recognition of her outstanding sales performance and achievement in the real estate profession. She is ranked in the Top 50 for the state of Arkansas. Jennings was named to the Presidents Club in recognition of his real estate sales performance.
Desiree Miller was recently appointed assistant director of Help for Abuse Victims in Emergency Need (HAVEN), a special program of Counseling Associates. Miller previously worked for Counseling Associates as children’s case manager at the Perryville clinic. She serves on the Child Protection Team Board of Faulkner County. She is married to Kennith Miller.
Mr. and Mrs. Loy Glover, accompanied by their son, Earl S. Glover, and daughters, Lisa and Lana, of Little Rock, spent Sunday with another son, the Rev. Jim Glover, and Mrs. Glover of Kingsland (Cleveland County). They attended services at First Baptist Church, where the Rev. Glover is pastor. Mrs. Glover teaches in the high school in Kingsland.
A daughter, Mary Christina, was born Dec. 30 to Dr. and Mrs. Rex Ross of Little Rock. Grandparents are Mrs. Kermit Ross off North Little Rock, formerly of Conway, and the late Mr. Ross, and Mr. and Mrs. Wallace E. Scott of Conway. Mrs. Ross is the former Martha Scott. Dr. Ross is interning at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock.
