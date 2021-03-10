(2011)
Junior University of Central Arkansas theatre major Tyler Gunther of Conway was awarded first place in the Non-Realized Class Projects at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, Region VI festival. This category included costume, lighting and scenery designs from students within the region. Tyler submitted costume design projects from his work in Costume Design class for the Greek plays Medea and Lysistrata. The designs were fully illustrated renderings of various characters from the plays.
The Conway City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Conway Corp. to build a wastewater treatment plant on Lollie Road and an accompanying pumping station on Donnell Ridge Road. The project has been met with opposition from nearby residents since it was proposed early in the year.
The University of Central Arkansas men’s golf team rolled to the team title Tuesday in the rain-shortened Samford Invitational at Limestone Springs Golf Course. Round 3 was canceled due to rain and lightning. The Bears shot rounds of 274-288 for a 562 total, outdistancing the Alabama JV team by 18 strokes. UCA senior Steven Lecuyer was the medalist after shooting rounds of 67-69 for an 8-under 136.
(1996)
Charles W. Coats of Conway has been elected secretary-treasurer of the Arkansas Chapter of the National Association of Master Appraisers. The association designates those members of the real estate industry who have obtained a standard of excellence in real estate appraisal and encourages specialized education through cooperating schools within the industry.
DeTroy “Dee” Henry and Dorothy Lederick Henry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a card shower at their home in Mayflower. They were married March 18, 1946. The celebration was hosted by their children, Charles Henry of Mayflower and Beverly McWilliams of Benton, Kan. The Henrys were both born in Mayflower. Mr. Henry is retired form Boeing Aircraft and self-employment in Mayflower. Mrs. Henry is a homemaker and active at Mayflower United Methodist Church. The Henrys have two grandchildren.
(1971)
Mrs. Mary Henze of Conway will attend a three-day linguistics conference at Purdue University. Sponsored by the Purdue University English Department and the Center of Applied Linguistics at Washington, D.C., the conference will investigate the social dialects, particularly the speech of black Americans, and the implications of dialect differences for teachers. Mrs. Henze, a member of the English department faculty at State College of Arkansas, is on leave this year to do graduate work at the University of Arkansas.
Jerry Dussex, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fabian Dussex of Conway, left Wednesday for Army basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.