10 Years Ago
Conway Christian School got the measure of an old baseball nemesis, McCrory, 14-6. Jacob Calloway was 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBI and three stolen bases. Brandon Helms, Andrew Dather and Tyler Ratliff were all 2 for 4. Helms scored two runs and had four RBI. Dather had two runs, and Ratliff had three RBI. Others noted for play were Josiah Smith, Brandon Davis and Chandler Ferrand. Dather ran his pitching record to 2-0.
For every person who dies in Faulkner County, two are born. There are 63 banks, 23 motels, 301 active natural gas wells and 196 places to buy prepared food in the county. Those are among the countless facts and figures in the annual report of the 2011 Faulkner County Annual Economic Report, prepared by Roger Lewis and presented to the Conway Rotary Club. This is the 61st annual report given, and Lewis’ 16th year.
25 Years Ago
The top two newcomers in the Gulf South Conference West Division are from the University of Central Arkansas. Vilonia product Stephanie McNespey was named the women’s Freshman of the Year. Chris Lee, a redshirt freshman from Heber Springs, was named men’s Freshman of the Year. McNespey, a 5-8 forward, averaged 11 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Lee, 6-5, played in 26 games and averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Dean and Minnie Martin of North Little Rock noted their 50th wedding anniversary on March 8 at a reception. They were married March 7, 1947. The Martins own Dean Martin Land Developing and have developed land in Faulkner County. They have two daughters and three grandchildren.
50 Years Ago
The camp development fund of Quapaw Council, Boy Scouts of America, has been launched in the Foothills District. Cleddie W. Harper of Conway is an area champaign chairman. Funds raised will be used to purchase and develop 2,100 acres of land located on Cove Creek near Damascus on Highway 65.
Five Conway public school principals and an assistant superintendent have been re-elected for the 1972-73 year. Re-appointed assistant superintendent in charge of federal programs is Bill Abernathy. Principals re-named are James H. Clark, senior high school; Jim R. Stone, junior high; Woodrow E. Cummins Jr., Ellen Smith Elementary School; Mrs. Charlsie B. Little, Sallie Cone elementary; and Miss Julie Lee Moore, Ida Burns elementary.
Mr. Eunice Hamilton of Piggott is visiting her son, Clarence A. “Al” Hamilton, Mrs. Hamilton and sons, Chuck, and newborn Richard Lewis.
