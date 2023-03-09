(2013)

Backyard farmer Bobby Clements of Vilonia doesn’t see a downside to raising chickens, as they provide fresh eggs every morning, fertilize the yard and control insects. His rooster also serves as an alarm clock every morning. About six months ago, Clements began his backyard operations with two hens. Today, those two along with several others live in a homemade chicken coop designed by his dad, Glenn. While it is a hobby, Clements said he is taking advantage of educational opportunities, including a session next month to become certified to test birds for potential diseases. He has also set up a Vilonia Poultry Swap for March, April, May and June at the old Clements Farm on Vilanco Lane. “They can buy, sell or trade poultry, or just talk poultry,” Clements said.

