Backyard farmer Bobby Clements of Vilonia doesn’t see a downside to raising chickens, as they provide fresh eggs every morning, fertilize the yard and control insects. His rooster also serves as an alarm clock every morning. About six months ago, Clements began his backyard operations with two hens. Today, those two along with several others live in a homemade chicken coop designed by his dad, Glenn. While it is a hobby, Clements said he is taking advantage of educational opportunities, including a session next month to become certified to test birds for potential diseases. He has also set up a Vilonia Poultry Swap for March, April, May and June at the old Clements Farm on Vilanco Lane. “They can buy, sell or trade poultry, or just talk poultry,” Clements said.
An influx of new students has given a boost to the coffers of the Guy-Perkins School District. With 20 more students beginning classes this semester, the school board has noticed a jump in the district’s financial balance, from $132,000 at the start of the school year to a projected $329,000 at the end of the spring semester. The $197,000 increase has been attributed directly to the school’s growth and, in turn, an increase in state funding. The district had 325 students enrolled at the beginning of the 1997-98 school year.
Two Virco Mfg. Corp. employees recently celebrated their anniversaries at the company. Gloria Stripling, a store attendant in the company’s outlet store, received a wristwatch and a plaque for her 25 years of service. She worked in the welding department for 22 years before transferring to the store. David Jackson, supervisor of Virco’s vehicle repair operation, was honored on his 20th anniversary with the company. His first job was as a mechanic trainee, later advancing to mechanic “A” and lead person. He was promoted into management in 1983.
Citizens of the Year at Vilonia High School are Connie Hoffman and Jackie Lawrence. Both are seniors and were selected by the high school faculty. Their names have been engraved on a plaque bearing names of Citizens of the Year since 1960. The plaque hangs in the school library. Miss Hoffman is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Hoffman of Vilonia. She is a member of the Beta Club, president of Future Homemakers of America, school paper editor and senior class reporter. Lawrence is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Farris Lawrence of Vilonia. He is a member of the school baseball and basketball teams and was a recent candidate for Mr. Vilonia High School.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Coy Gentry are her sister, Mrs. Leslie Browning, and Mr. Browning of Lake Charles, La. Mrs. Gentry recently returned home after a month’s stay with her sister, Mrs. E.M. McCall, in Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.