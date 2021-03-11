(2011)
The Conway School District’s Board of Education approved bids submitted by Nabholz Construction for work on the proposed new high school at the west campus in the amount of $5,098,087. This guaranteed maximum price presented by the company puts the school “within budget” on the project, that carries a price of around $40 million, said Assistant Superintendent Carroll Bishop. The contract includes earthwork, gas utility relocation, water relocation, a temporary gravel drive, structural steel fabrication, and selective demolition.
Award winners were named Thursday at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting. Debbie Plopper received the Distinguished Service Award. Henry Hawk received the Good Neighbor Award. Bob McCormack was named Ambassador of the Year for his continued encouragement of new businesses.
(1996)
Students working in the Greenbrier Service Institute’s greenhouse literally enjoyed the fruits of their labors recently as they picked the first vine-ripened tomatoes from plants that have been raised in the building. Greenhouse tomatoes are nothing new, but these have been grown without the help of any external electrical heat. On the other side of the greenhouse, away from the bright windows, about 200 channel catfish swim in galvanized steel tubs.
Jo Nell Lowry of Conway, a member of Theta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma teachers’ organization, has had an article published in the winter 1996 issue of “The Delta Kappa Gamma Bulletin.” Ms. Lowry’s article is titled, “Journeys for a Better Earth: We Can Make a World of Difference.” Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is a professional honorary society of women educators.
(1971)
Mrs. Burvin C. Alread has been named chairman of the American Cancer Society’s 1971 educational and fund raising crusade in Faulkner County. The nationwide drive will open April 1. Mrs. Alread’s appointment was made by Bud Campbell of Little Rock, state crusade chairman. The theme of this year’s cancer crusade is “We want to wipe out cancer in your lifetime.” Mrs. Fletcher Smith Jr. is the memorial chairman for Faulkner County.
Hershel T. Henderson was honored as the Patrolman of the Year at a recent meeting of the Conway Noon Lions Club. Henderson was chosen by a vote of his fellow Conway police officers. Howard B. Ridgely, president of the club, made the presentation. Police Chief Ruben Goss also attended the meeting. Henderson has been a member of the police department for almost four years. He was highly commended last year after he assisted in the capture of a burglar inside the Walmart Discount City store.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Rogers and children, Laura and Lee, of Jonesboro were weekend guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Phil Bumpers.
