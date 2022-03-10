10 Years Ago
This school year marks the 20th in existence of a small but growing school that began out of Second Baptist Church. Conway Christian School, now with an enrollment of 530, began in 1982 with 82 preschool and elementary students and seven teachers. Today the school’s graduates number 168, and faculty and staff are more than 70. The school began in 1982 under the direction of the Arkansas Baptist School System.
Homer and Betty J. Osborn of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception. They were married March 17, 1962, in the pastor’s study of Second Baptist Church. Parents of the couple are the late J.H. and Nell Osborn and the late Everett and Clara Brown. Their children are Elizabeth Harvey and Mike Osborn. They have two grandsons. Mr. Osborn is a retired driver for Worman’s Auto & Salvage. Mrs. Osborn is a retired elementary teacher in the Vilonia School District.
25 Years Ago
A fifth-grade team from Vilonia won the Greenbrier Peewee Invitational basketball tournament recently. Vilonia defeated Conway 28-23 in the title game. Team members are Bryan Black, Blake Duffield, Chris Hairston, Cory Hawkins, Brent Heston, Zac Kirkpatrick, Gabe Knight, Shane Peters, Austin Samuelson and Jacob Simon. Coaches are Randy Duffield and Doug Heston.
A Conway teen has learned that a stomachache is not the only thing you can get out of drinking a quart of pickle juice. Ty Ledbetter, 13, is slated to be a contestant on “Figure it Out,” a new game show on Nickelodeon. He got his chance at television game by guzzling a quart of pickle juice in 28 seconds last summer at Pickle Fest in Atkins. On the show, celebrities will guess what strange thing the contestants have done.
50 Years Ago
Mrs. Theresa Freyaldenhoven and her daughter, Kay, were in Subiaco recently to visit their cousin, Mrs. Catherine Koebecher, who is spending several weeks in Arkansas. Mrs. Koebecher’s home is in Germany.
Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Futrell and Mrs. Sarah L. Lane spent the weekend in Memphis, Tenn., where they visited their son and brother, James M. Futrell, and Mrs. Futrell.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Enderlin have returned from Memphis, Tenn., where they attended a convention of the Southern Cotton Spinners Association. Mr. Enderlin serve as a District 8 director.
Mrs. George E. Cross Jr. of Waco, Texas, is visiting her father, Leo Crafton, and her brothers, Hildreth and Leo Crafton Jr., and their families.
