10 years ago
The Arkansas Farm Bureau recently sponsored Farmers’ Day at the Legislature at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Pictured visiting during the event were state Rep. Stephen Magie and Faulkner County Farm Bureau leaders Steve Simon of Conway and David Heffington of Enola. The event was held to raise awareness of legislative issues affecting Arkansas agriculture.
Several employees of the Conway Human Development Center were recently recognized for completing several years of service. John Nellis completed 20 years of service. He is a Residential Care Shift Coordinator on the Total Care Team. Tom Collie and Rose Owusu completed 26 years of service. Collie is a DDS Program Coordinator on the Sheltered Living Team. Owusu is a Teacher Assistant in the Supplemental Services Department. Tim Graham completed 30 years. He is a DDS Program Coordinator on the Individual Assistance Team.
25 years ago
Donna Hambuchen of Conway recently accepted a six-year term on the Conway Regional Medical Center Board of Directors. Mrs. Hambuchen is a meeting and convention planner for World Wide Travel of Conway. She was previously co-owner of Peggy Fredric’s Dress Shop. Her current activities include volunteering with the CARTI/Conway Regional Community Advisory Board and Steering Committee; the University of Central Arkansas Friends of Music Advisory Board; the Conway Regional Citizens Advisory Council; the Conway Ladies Investment Club; PEO, Chapter E; and the National Bank of Conway Advisory Board. She has also worked with the United Way, the Conway Junior Auxiliary, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, the Ladies of St. Joseph Church, and the Alliance of the American Dental Association. Mrs. Hambuchen lives in Conway with her husband, Dr. Ray Hambuchen. They have three children.
50 years ago
Hiegel Lumber & Hardware, 860 Oak St., recently sustained heavy damage when fire broke out at the rear of the second floor of the building. Fire Chief Wilson Drews said the blaze started near a heater on the second floor. Al and Paul Hiegel, owners of the business, said they could not immediately put an estimate on the loss. The upper floor was badly charred and the stock damaged. Smoke and water damage extended to the lower floor. The firm is in the process of enlarging its entire complex. No other adjoining building was threatened. The firm closed the hardware and supplies section, but business was being carried on from other divisions and from the main business building.
Connie Hoffman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Hoffman of Vilonia, was one of 11 Arkansas girls to serve on the 1973 Future Homemakers of America State Nominating Committee. The committee met Feb. 2 and 3 in Little Rock to select this year’s state FHA officers.
Randy Biggs of Millington, Tenn., spent the weekend with his grandparents, Mrs. Bert Woodruff and Mr. and Mrs. Lodie Biggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.