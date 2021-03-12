(2011)
Health, safety and student life organizations at the University of Central Arkansas will host a week of programs to send students on Spring Break with safety in mind. Programs will include the “Ask Me About …” campaign designed to provide students with educational facts about alcohol. Officers from the UCA Police Department will teach a Women’s Self Defense class. A Safe Spring Break Outdoor Fair will also be held, where students can participate in activities under simulated alcohol impairment by playing miniature golf while wearing “beer goggles.”
Sharell Washington and Shamecka Wade were pictured celebrating while bowling as part of the Conway Human Development Center’s Volunteer Council Bowl-a-thon. Twenty-two teams participated in the 16th annual benefit. More than $10,000 was raised.
(1996)
The Faulkner County Library Board gave tentative approval at a special meeting Monday on the low bid for construction of three branch libraries. Jennifer Construction Co. Inc. of Sherwood is expected to being construction on April of the 2,200-square-foot facilities in Greenbrier, Mayflower and Vilonia. The project is expected to be completed Sept. 27. After verification of the company’s bonding arrangement, the project is expected to cost the county $462,500.
Angela Watson, a 5-foot-10 senior center at the University of Central Arkansas, was named to the NCAA South Regional All-Tournament Team. The Sugar Bears’ leading scorer and rebounder for the past three seasons, Watson averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds in UCA’s two tournament games. She finished her career with a 30-point effort in a 97-93 loss to second-seeded Florida Southern.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. S.T. Smith Jr., and Mr. and Mrs. William J. Farris returned Sunday after spending a week in Florida. The Smiths attended a Ford dealer development convention in Miami, while Mr. and Mrs. Farris were in Key Largo. On the return trip, they visited Fort Walton and Destin.
Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Ussery will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary at a reception at their home. They were married March 14, 1921, at Quitman. Mr. Ussery is a retired employee of Fort Roots Veterans Hospital in North Little Rock. He is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Ussery. Mrs. Ussery is the former Hettie Vivian Sanders, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lee Sander of Conway. They have five children – Mrs. Tun Bowie and Mrs. Richard Luck of Conway, Mrs. Clyde Lieblong and J.D. Ussery of Little Rock, and Mrs. Charles White of Dallas -- 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Three Conway High School students served as pages in the Arkansas Senate recently for Sen. Guy H. “Mutt” Jones. They are Jan Stevenson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O.M. Stevenson; Kelly Dunaway, daughter of Mayor and Mrs. Walter Dunaway; and Mary Lynn Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chester C. Jones.
