10 Years Ago
Carla and Shirley Garrett of Greenbrier recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They were married March 7, 1962, by the Rev. Charles W. Mason II at the home of her brother, Vernon and Jaxine Salter in Conway. Carla is a son of the late Carl and Velma Langston Garrett of Conway. He worked for Newberry Auto Parts and H&H Auto Parts before retiring to become a full-time cattle farmer. Shirley is a daughter of the late Clarence and Ordeal McMahan Salter of Greenbrier. She is retired from Conway Municipal Court. They have two daughters, Debbie Shelman and Karen Mason, and two grandsons.
Conway Morning Optimist Club member Jim Baker was pictured telling the University of Central Arkansas football team’s Read to Succeed volunteers of their impact on young students. Thirty to 40 team members regularly attend local elementary schools to read to and with students in kindergarten through fourth grade. The program, in its sixth year, is in partnership with the Optimist Club.
25 Years Ago
Four Conway women have been selected by Arkansas Business as among the Top 100 Women in Arkansas. Chosen from Conway are Ann Die, president of Hendrix College; Susan Howarth, executive director of the Arkansas Educational Television Network; Catherine Hughes, general counsel and corporate secretary for Acxiom Corp.; and Linda Linn, co-owner of Linn’s Truck Salvage. The women were selected from nominations received from all parts of the state and were recognized for their business achievements.
Joel and Laverne Gilmore of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 1. They were married March 7, 1947, in Conway. Mr. Gilmore, born Nov. 14, 1925, in Conway, is a son of the late Chester and Annie Gilmore. Mrs. Gilmore, born Aug. 4, 1929, in Damascus, is a daughter of the late Marshall and Glafra Alumbaugh. They have two children, Charlotte Cone and Phyliss Fry, and two grandchildren.
50 Years Ago
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sample were their son, Richard Sample, Mrs. Sample and daughter, Angela, of Clinton, Airman 1-c Mike Collier of Little Rock Air Force Base and C.E. Gaylor of North Little Rock.
Mrs. Francis E. Sharrock returned by plane after a month’s visit with her mother, Mrs. Michael Tully, and her aunt, Mrs. Margaret Raftery, in Lake Worth, Fla.
Debby Wells, a senior at Vilonia High School, was chosen the Most Valuable Player in the Class B senior girls state tournament. She set a scoring record of 170 points in four games. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Wells, she scored 1,171 points this season for an average of 36 per game. In the Cabot Invitational, she tossed in 60 in one game.
