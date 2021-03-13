By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
The annual Homeless Vigil was recently held at Hendrix College. The 24-hour vigil focused on raising awareness of homelessness and poverty in Central Arkansas. As part of the event, the documentary film “Have You Seen Clem – A True Story Sorta,” was shown to focus on homelessness. Each year the Campus Kitty conducts a canned food drive in local neighborhoods and raises cash donations that are given to charities in Central Arkansas.
Officials of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department joined County Judge Preston Scroggin for a photo as they cut a ribbon officially opening the new bridge over Cypress Creek on Saltillo Road. The old narrow bridge was built from a railroad flatcar and had failed various state inspections. Saltillo Road, the most heavily traveled county road, was straightened and the roadbed was raised. Cost of the three-year project was $1.2 million and paid for through the Federal Bridge Replacement Program.
(1996)
The Mayflower Golden Eagles hammered Pulaski Academy 19-7 in a baseball game played at the University of Central Arkansas. Jeremiah Harper was 4 for 5 and scored 3 runs for Mayflower (2-0), and Jason Denton drove in 5 runs. Chad Brown added two hits in a 15-hit attack. Jason Carter picked up the victory, entering in relief in the first inning.
B.A. “Bennie” Long Sr. of Conway is one of 13 senior citizens in Arkansas honored with the 1996 Distinguished Senior Employee Awards. Long is the central supply supervisor in the office of the Secretary of State. He is the husband of Rose Long, an employee at the Log Cabin Democrat. The nominees for the awards were judged on the basis of characteristics employers most value: on-the-job performance, productivity and competence, willingness, to learn new skills, influence on other workers, and outside activities.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford spent the weekend in Tulsa, Okla., visiting his brother, J.R. Ford, and Mrs. Ford. J.R. Ford’s son, Hurley, was also home from college for the weekend.
Mr. and Mrs. Obie Hardin of Vilonia observed their 54th wedding anniversary with a dinner at Calvary Temple Pentecostal Church in Conway. They were married Feb. 18, 1917. He is a retired farmer. Both are natives of Vilonia. Mrs. Hardin is the former Elsie Sanders, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Sanders of Conway. Mr. Hardin is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Hardin of Vilonia. They have three children, R.J. Hardin of Vilonia, Mrs. Phil Fulmer of Vilonia and Mrs. Bobby Truelove of Missouri; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A delegation from Conway appeared this week before the Joint Budget Committee in Little Rock for discussions of State College of Arkansas’ proposed budget for the next biennium. The delegation included state Sen. Guy H. “Mutt” Jones, Dr. Silas D. Snow, president of SCA, Bill Pate, vice president for public affairs, and Bennie Horton, vice president for business affairs.
