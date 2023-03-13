By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Helm and Dottie Cooper recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Helm, from Memphis, Tenn., and Dottie (Broome) from Laurel, Miss., met at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Miss. After dating for four months, they eloped to Conway. With the help of his grandmother, Mrs. George Joseph, they were married at First Baptist Church on Feb. 4, 1963. Helm retired in 2007 after teaching and coaching for 35 years at Jacksonville, Mayflower and Conway. Dottie has been a homemaker, which allowed them to be Foster Parents to more than 100 children in a 10-year period. They have four children – Kelly Simmons, Buster Cooper, Hugh Cooper, and Ronnie Cooper – and nine grandchildren. They celebrated with a family dinner at Mike’s Place.
(1998)
The city of Conway will renovate the McGee Community Center for use as the central fire station. Two agencies currently housed at the McGee Center – the United Way of Faulkner County and the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross – will have to find new homes. Officials hope to give the new fire station an old-time firehouse atmosphere, which could include a fire pole.
Mauldin’s Heating and Cooling was honored recently at the annual Carrier Dealer Convention in Hot Springs. Jim Mauldin and Randy Mauldin accepted recognition awards for 30 years of service as Carrier dealers.
(1973)
The Vilonia Beta club was represented by 27 of its members at the Arkansas State Beta Club Convention in Little Rock. At the Saturday morning session, Gov. Dale Bumpers gave a welcome address and encouraged the students to aspire to a career in public service. Members from Vilonia attending were Irene McCann, Karen Pruett, Renee Mize, Nita Riddle, Ramona Bates, Connie Wester, Rhonda York, Connie Hoffman, Melinda Riddle, Becky Montgomery, Judy Wooly, Blyson Rose, Herbie Jones, Susan Dallas, Lorinda Gray, Jo Ellen Mize, Charron Robinson, Johnnie Wells, Sam Bailey, Cliff Barnes, Norman Kemper, Jeff Ballard, Tom Rensing, Dale Gill, Jim Berkau, Paula Fulmer and Pam Fulmer. Chaperones were Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hendricks and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rose.
State Sen. J.A. “Dooley” Womack of Camden was a spectator at the Hendrix-Arkansas College basketball game at Grove Gymnasium.
Weekend guests of Mrs. Pat Fiddler and daughter, Robin, were their son and brother, Terry Fiddler, and Mrs. Fiddler of Memphis, Tenn. They also visited Mrs. Fiddler’s parents in Scranton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.