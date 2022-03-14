10 Years Ago
University of Central Arkansas guard LaQuentin Miles earned third-team All-Southland Conference honors after leading the Bears in scoring this season. Miles, a sophomore from Jacksonville, averaged 14.9 points per game, good for fourth in the conference. He led the SLC in steals with 2 per game, was third in offensive rebounds (3.1) and was in the Top 15 in field goal percentage at 47.8 percent.
David McCollum, sports editor/columnist for the Log Cabin Democrat since 1982, will become the sixth inductee into the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sports Writers Hall of Fame in July. McCollum received 51.3 percent of the vote in ballots from all members of the state media, all sports information directors in the state, and members of the Arkansas Sports Club. He will join the late former Arkansas Gazette sports editor Orville Henry, and reporters Jim Bailey, Harry King, Jerry McConnell and Wadie Moore. Mike Harrison of Conway will be the sixth sportscaster inducted.
25 Years Ago
Herman and Mary Wilson of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently. The Wilsons were married March 15, 1947, in Conway. Mrs. Wilson was born Feb. 10, 1929, in Quitman, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. T.D. Crider of Quitman. Mr. Wilson was born June 1, 1925, in Quitman, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Wilson of Quitman. They have three children, Patrick Wilson, Marilyn Gail Wilson and Ann Grossman, and three grandchildren. Mr. Wilson retired from the Soil Conservation Service and Mrs. Wilson is a homemaker.
Doy D. and Lou Nell DeBoard of Conway celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary recently. They were married March 6, 1948, at the Nazarene Church in Conway. Mr. DeBoard was born April 23, 1917, in Vilonia, a son of the late Artie Allen and Enola A. DeBoard. Mrs. DeBoard was born Oct. 17, 1928, in Bay (Craighead County), a daughter of the late James Lee and Nellie Nora Keathley. They have three children, Brenda D. Loveland, Doy L. DeBoard, and Patti A. Smith, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Mr. DeBoard is retired from First Electric Cooperative. Mrs. DeBoard is retired as food services manager at Jacksonville High School.
50 Years Ago
Miss Thelma Teeter returned from Rogers after spending a few days with her sister, Mrs. C.C. Calhoun.
Mrs. D.O. Wright of Birmingham, Ala., is visiting her mother, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Kenneth C. Spatz.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl E. Rylander returned from a two-week trip to Houston, Texas, where they visited her sister, Mrs. Margaret Reid. They also visited Mr. and Mrs. O.S. Werland and sons, Mark and Joel, in Fort Worth Texas.
