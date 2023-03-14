Conway White’s eighth-grade boys team finished the season with a 16-0 record. Members of the team are Jalen Graham, Kameron King, Avery McCray, Nathan Maull, Parker Teague, Taveon Davis, Travis Obannon, Junior Williams, Tyrell Jordan, McCall Dail, Marquise Pleasant, Justin Harris, Wade Gordon, Darrian Johnson and Tay Speight. The coaches are Will Johnson and Preston Echols.
Ron Hale of Union Pacific Railroad visited St. Joseph Elementary School recently to talk to students about railroad safety. “Operation Lifesaver” was created in 1972 to end collisions, deaths and injuries at places where roadways cross train tracks. The program seeks to educate drivers and pedestrians about making safe decisions at crossings and around railroad tracks.
Trillium Park residents James D. King and Aubrey Gould were recently named Valentine King and Queen. They were crowned by Conway Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lloyd Westbrook during a Valentine’s Day reception held at the retirement home.
The Enola-Mount Vernon Water Association board is taking steps to ensure there will not be a water shortage this summer. The board agreed to enlist the help of the Arkansas Rural Water Development to ensure the current wells and the water plant will be sufficient to fill a growing need. The subject came up during a discussion on tying together dead-end water lines. Rayburn Lasley, a former water operator, addressed the board with his concerns that the area could run out of water during the summer months, as the current wells and facilities were only expected to serve the needs of a couple hundred people. Currently, the system has more than 640 customers.
George Hartje Jr., general chairman of the Faulkner County Centennial Celebration, “guessed” that the event will cost $12,000 to stage. He told the Conway Kiwanis Club that the committee is hopeful that the sale of “Toad Suck” medallions will produce a considerable amount of revenue for the event. The medallions are to be produced by the Franklin Mint and are expected to be available soon. Centennial headquarters will be set up in the former Union Bus Depot building at Chestnut and Main streets. Admission will be charged to a number of events scheduled, but several others will be free. He said a costume ball will be held at Hulen Hall and a pageant at Waldran Auditorium. The pageant will resemble “The Red Stockings Follies” staged in Conway by the Conway Junior Auxiliary several years ago that was a howling success.
Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Brown of Yucalpa, Calif., have returned to their home after visiting Mrs. Elizabeth Shannon and Mrs. Martha Wood.
