(2011)
University of Central Arkansas graduate student Jacqueline Chambers was pictured holding 12 inches of her own freshly shaven hair for a crowd bearing witness to her statement of standing in solidarity with children undergoing cancer treatment. Chambers and another student, Alex Harper, were sponsored to have their heads shaved, and funds raised will go to St. Baldrick’s Foundation for cancer research. Chambers shaved her head five years ago and donated the hair to Locks of Love to be made into wigs for children with cancer. She plans to do the same this time.
Trey Pendley, son of Amanda and Wayne Pendley, received his Arrow of Light at a recent Blue and Gold Banquet for Pack 366. He was surprised by his dad with a gift from his grandfather, Carl Joe “Jodie” Camp. The gift was Jodie’s walking stick that had been modified with the addition of a squirrel pelt, beads made from deer horns, a scout badge and feathers.
(1996)
Daffodils are still in bloom at Wye Mountain. A call from the pastor’s office at Wye United Methodist Church confirms that the flowers are still spectacular despite last week’s cold temperatures. An arts and crafts fair will be in full swing on Saturday and Sunday. The seven acres of daffodils are located on Highway 113.
University of Central Arkansas assistant coach Bill Keopple has accepted the job of head football coach and athletic director at Newport High School. After spending 13 seasons on the UCA staff, Keopple will make the move to Newport in the summer to replace Bill Keedy as the coach of the Greyhounds. “I’ve been looking for a chance to become a head coach and there aren’t many opportunities around the state on the Division II level,” said Keopple, who coached the Bears’ offensive line during his entire tenure and offensive coordinator for three seasons.
(1971)
Conway’s Markham Street sale barn days are numbered. Tommy Lewis of Major Lewis Livestock Auction announced that a contract has been awarded for construction of a new facility southeast of Conway. Nabholz Construction Corp. will begin work on the site of the new sale barn as soon as weather permits. The new barn will be 180x440 feet (about four times the size of the present Markham Street sale barn), and will be constructed of steel and concrete. It will include all-steel pens for about 3,500 cattle. Sales have been held at the Markham Street location each Tuesday since the late 1940s.
Five generations gathered recently for the 50th wedding anniversary celebration of Mr. and Mrs. Richard W. Lewis of Greenbrier. In addition to Mrs. Lewis, the five generations included Mrs. J.D. Simpkins of Greenbrier, who is the mother of Mrs. Lewis; Mrs. Paul F. Bumpers of Lubbock, Texas, who is Mrs. Lewis’ daughter; Mrs. John F. Burney of Helena, who is the daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Bumpers; and toddler Paula Ruth Burney, daughter of the Burneys. The Lewises moved to Greenbrier in 1960 after Mr. Lewis retired from the Department of Justice, Bureau of Prisons.
