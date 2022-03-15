(2012)
The Vilonia School District’s Board of Education unveiled a facilities wish list, but board members said they aren’t convinced that school district patrons would approve a millage increase of 3.5 mills. District officials cited the need for a new intermediate school, an auditorium, two safe rooms, the purchase of land and the renovation of the agricultural and band buildings.
Conway Christian high school soccer teams picked up two conference wins on Friday and Monday at the Maumelle fields. The Lady Eagles slipped by eSTEM charter school, 1-0, while the boys dominated play with a 5-1 victory. Both the girls and the boys defeated Academics Plus by 2-1 margins.
(1997)
The Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds won the Class B tournament championship in Pine Bluff in storybook fashion over two-time defending state champion Saratoga, 76-75, in overtime. Two booming 3-point baskets, one at the end of regulation by Shane Foster and the other at the close of the overtime period by Jason McGinty, were the loudest shots for Guy-Perkins. Saratoga had won the title in 1995 and 1996 and seemingly were en route to their proclaimed “three-peat”. In the end, it was the T-Birds who plugged, struggled, scrapped and relentlessly pushed uphill, and it was Saratoga that blinked. This was Guy-Perkins’ first boys state championship.
Arnold Hameister of the Arkansas Forestry Commission was pictured showing a group of second graders from Conway Christian School the proper way to plant a tree as part of an early celebration of Arbor Day. The students have been studying trees and their importance. A two-year-old Nuttal Oak tree was grown in the forestry commission nursery before being planted on the grounds of the Faulkner County Courthouse.
(1972)
Ground will be broken in late April for a $1.2 million plant addition to Conway Mills. The expansion, which will boost production capacity about 40 percent, is expected to be completed by January. Officials said it is probable that an additional 75 people will be added to the payroll during 1973, bringing the mill employment to 300 persons.
Mrs. Charles Kram returned to Miami, Fla., after spending the weekend with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. J.H. Flanagin, and her brother, Dr. J.H. Flanagin Jr., Mrs. Flanagin and children.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Cummins returned recently from a week’s vacation in Milwaukee, Wis., where they visited their daughter, Mrs. Michael Knisley, and Mr. Kinsley. They also visited the Alpine ski slopes in northern Wisconsin. Mrs. Knisley is the former Donna Kay Cummins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.